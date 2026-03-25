Vivo launches Y21, Y11 5G in India with 6500mAh battery: Price, specs
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the smartphones feature a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and include several AI tools
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
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Vivo has launched the Y21 5G and Y11 5G smartphones in India. According to the company, both smartphones share several core features such as a 6500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 5G support, and durable design. Both devices, running on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, offer several AI features, including support for Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and more.
Pricing and availability
Vivo Y21 5G
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 20,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999
- Colours: Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue
Vivo Y11 5G
- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 14,999
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
- Colours: Sunrise Gold, Midnight Blue
Availability and offers
Both smartphones are available through Vivo’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.
Offers:
Also Read
- Up to Rs 1,500 cashback on select bank cards (For Vivo Y21)
- Up to Rs 1,000 cashback on select bank cards (For Vivo Y11)
- Zero down payment options up to eight months
- V-Shield Protection Plan
Vivo Y21 5G and Y11 5G: Details
According to the company, both devices sport a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can go up to 1,200 nits of brightness and also includes an eye-care mode with TUV Rheinland certification, which helps reduce blue light during longer usage. The company noted that the devices feature a minimalist camera module and a matte frame design, giving them a clean and modern look.
The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and support dual-SIM 5G connectivity.
Both the Vivo Y21 5G and Y11 5G come with a 6500mAh battery. The Vivo Y21 5G supports 44W fast charging, while the Y11 5G offers 15W charging.
On the camera front, the Vivo Y21 5G includes a 50MP primary sensor, while the Y11 5G comes with a 13MP rear camera. Both phones feature a 5MP front camera and support a range of modes, including Night, Portrait, Pro, Time-lapse, and Live Photo.
Both smartphones run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, and include features like Circle to Search and AI-based tools, including AI Creation, Photo Enhance, and AI Documents, along with Google Gemini. They also support Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and GPS for a smooth everyday experience.
In terms of durability, both phones come with an IP65 rating and military-grade protection, along with SGS certification for drop resistance. The smartphones include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Vivo Y21 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.74-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- Battery: 6500mAh
- Charging: 44W fast charging
- Rear camera: 50MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Software: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
- Connectivity: 5G + dual SIM dual standby
- Durability: IP65 rating with military-grade protection and SGS certification
- Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Vivo Y11 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.74-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- Battery: 6500mAh
- Charging: 15W
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Software: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
- Connectivity: 5G + dual SIM dual standby
- Durability: IP65 rating with military-grade protection and SGS certification
- Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 5:23 PM IST