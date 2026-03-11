Xiaomi 17, Ultra launched in India with Leica-tuned cameras: Price, specs

The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in India on March 11. Xiaomi’s new flagship series, comprising the Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a Leica-powered camera system including a 200MP telephoto lens and a 1-inch main sensor, while the Xiaomi 17 offers a triple 50MP Leica camera setup. The Ultra model packs a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging, whereas the base model houses a 6,330mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging.

Xiaomi 17 series: Price and availability

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Rs 139,999 onwards

Xiaomi 17: Rs 89,999 onwards

The Xiaomi 17 series will be available for purchase starting March 18 from across Xiaomi Store, ecommerce platform Amazon, and select retail stores.

Xiaomi 17 series: Offers

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Rs 10,000 discount on select bank cards

Consumers purchasing it between March 13 and 17 will get the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro at no additional cost

Partner offers at no additional cost: Four months of Spotify Premium, three months of Google AI Pro, three months of YouTube Premium, and Jio benefits worth Rs 31,500

Xiaomi 17

As part of the “Never Run Out” launch offer, the 512GB storage variant will be available at the price of the 256GB variant.

During the early bird period, customers can also receive a free phone damage protection plan

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Details

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch HyperRGB OLED display with a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, the phone includes a 50MP main camera built around a 1-inch sensor with LOFIC technology designed to improve dynamic range in high-contrast scenes. It is accompanied by a Leica-branded 200MP telephoto camera offering a 75–100mm continuous optical zoom system and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The handset also features a 50MP front camera with autofocus. For video, the device supports Dolby Vision and ACES Log recording at up to 4K 120fps.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra measures 8.29mm in thickness and weighs 218.4g. It comes with Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 for protection and carries IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB OLED display, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 3,500 nits of peak brightness, Original color Pro, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP + 200MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide-angle

Front camera: 50MP with Auto-Focus

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 90W wired HyperCharge, 50W wireless HyperCharge

Durability: IP65, IP66 rated, Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0

Colour: Black, White

Xiaomi 17: Details

The Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED display with a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The device packs a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, the handset includes a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The telephoto lens supports portrait and macro photography, with the ability to capture close-up shots from around 10cm and offer up to 20x AI-assisted zoom. On the front, the phone features a 50MP camera with autofocus for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 17 weighs 191g and measures 8.06mm in thickness. It comes with Xiaomi Shield Glass protection and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 17: Specifications