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Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series launched, starting at Rs 51,999: Check offers

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series launched, starting at Rs 51,999: Check offers

Xiaomi launches Mini LED TVs in India starting at Rs 51,999 with 4K display, Dolby Vision, 1200 nits brightness, bank offers up to Rs 10,000 and no-cost EMI options

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series (Xiaomi)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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Xiaomi has launched its first Mini LED TV lineup in India with the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series. The new range brings features like QD Mini-LED display technology, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision support and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. As per the company, the new Mini LED TVs are designed to offer improved contrast, colour accuracy and a more immersive viewing experience, along with smart features powered by Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface.

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series: Price and variants

  • Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 55-inch: Rs 51,999
  • Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 65-inch: Rs 71,999
  • Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 75-inch: Rs 99,999

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series: Availability and offers

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series will be available via the company’s website, select online platforms and retail stores from April 22, 2026, with pre-bookings starting today. 
 
As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of up to Rs 10,000. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for up to 12 months. Additionally, customers who pre-order the TVs can also get a two-year extended warranty. 

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series: Details

 
The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series uses QD Mini-LED technology, which the company said combines Quantum Dot colour with Mini LED backlighting. This setup is aimed at delivering better brightness control and deeper contrast. The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. 

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According to the company, the TVs offer 4K Ultra HD resolution and support formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+. There is also Filmmaker Mode, which is designed to present content as intended by creators. Peak brightness goes up to 1200 nits, which should help with better visibility in different lighting conditions.
For smoother visuals, the TVs come with DLG 120Hz, MEMC and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). These features are meant to improve motion handling, especially while watching sports or playing games. The TVs also include adaptive brightness, which adjusts screen output based on ambient lighting. 
The series features a 34W quad-speaker system tuned with Xiaomi Sound. It supports Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X for a more immersive audio experience. 
The TVs run on Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface, which offers content discovery and access to live TV through Xiaomi TV+. Connectivity options include AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Miracast, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This allows users to stream content from multiple devices easily. Additional features include Eye Care Mode, Quick Wake functionality and a remote with quick settings for easier navigation.

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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