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11 years of Digital India: Internet connections quadruple to 1.02 billion

The government said Digital India has expanded internet connectivity, lowered mobile data costs and transformed digital public services over the past 11 years

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Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

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The government on Tuesday highlighted the gains made under the Digital India programme over the past 11 years, saying the initiative had transformed public service delivery and expanded digital infrastructure. According to the report, the country’s internet connections have quadrupled to over 1.02 billion, the cost of 1 GB of mobile data has fallen to ₹8-10 from ₹270, and UPI now processes about 750 million transactions a day. 
  

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Topics : Digital economy Digital India Internet technologies

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

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