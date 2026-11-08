86% of companies suffer cyber breaches amid crisis to find talent
Fortinet's 2026 report finds that 86% of organisations suffered at least one cybersecurity breach in the past year, highlighting the urgent need for experienced security professionals.
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
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Engineers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to fight cyberattacks, but organisations face a severe talent shortage to protect themselves, according to Fortinet’s 2026 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap report.