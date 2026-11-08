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86% of companies suffer cyber breaches amid crisis to find talent

Fortinet's 2026 report finds that 86% of organisations suffered at least one cybersecurity breach in the past year, highlighting the urgent need for experienced security professionals.

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Organisations are increasingly using artificial intelligence to counter cyber threats, but a shortage of experienced cybersecurity professionals remains a key challenge, with 86% reporting breaches in the past year.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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Engineers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to fight cyberattacks, but organisations face a severe talent shortage to protect themselves, according to Fortinet’s 2026 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap report.
 
As many as 86 per cent of organisations suffered one or more cybersecurity breaches in the past 12 months. Unsurprisingly, their top recruiting need is experienced security experts.
 
The survey by the multinational cybersecurity company gathered insights from 2,750 global information technology (IT) and cybersecurity leaders, including respondents from India.  
 
  
 
 
Topics : cyber security threats cyber security Cyber security law cyber security attack artifical intelligence