After India AI Impact Summit, firms turn talk into business globally

“The event helped validate strong demand for our upcoming TrueFan Studio platform, with useful feedback from both enterprise and emerging customer segments,” said Nimish Goel, TrueFan’s cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO). The summit opened doors, enabling the company to interact with the ministries of communications and heavy industries and discuss how its products can be used in public awareness campaigns and multilingual communication systems.

For the deeptech startup Gnani.ai, the summit served as a critical launchpad for its new voice model. Built on 14 billion data points, the system handles instant, multilingual speech with human-like reasoning. It is designed for lag-free conversations in fields like customer support, education, and public services.

Ganesh Gopalan, Gnani’s CEO and cofounder, said the event generated leads from businesses in India, West Asia and parts of Europe. “They have started looking at India to source AI solutions,” he said, noting strong interest from the finance, ecommerce and retail sectors. CEOs of two private banks were among those who visited Gnani's booth at the summit.

“The number of leads we got was amazing and it has sustained after that. We had delegations from Africa and Europe asking us how we can help them build their sovereign models,” Gopalan added.

These weren’t just outliers. A month after the summit, homegrown startups and AI-native firms report tangible outcomes: Strategic partnerships, product launches, and a surge in leads and visibility. As Gopalan noted, India is no longer just a consumer — it is a global source for AI solutions.

The summit — the first of its kind hosted by a Global South nation — marked a milestone for the IndiaAI Mission with the launch of four indigenous large language models (LLMs) to bolster the nation’s digital public infrastructure. The event drew more than 600,000 visitors, including representatives from 100 countries. Crucially, the summit was powered by a surge of youth engagement, with 250,000 students contributing to the discourse.

For drone-based logistics firm Skye Air, the summit was a launch pad for global alliances aimed at engineering an end-to-end autonomous delivery ecosystem. The company signed partnerships with US-based Arrive AI and Ottonomy to integrate drone delivery with smart mailbox infrastructure — automated, secure landing pads for deliveries — and autonomous ground robots, self-driving vehicles that handle local distribution.

“The summit marked the official launch of Skye Air's AI-powered doorstep delivery service in Gurugram, positioned as the initial launchpad for national and global expansion,” said founder and CEO Ankit Kumar. The company, which counts Flipkart, Blue Dart, Shiprocket, Zepto and Freedo among its enterprise clients, has made more than 3.6 million drone-based deliveries.

Fintech firm Cashfree Payments used the summit to launch “Cashfree Here”, a payment plugin developed in collaboration with Mastercard and Swiggy. The payments service is engineered for AI chat environments, enabling consumers to execute transactions seamlessly within conversational interfaces.

Akash Sinha, Cashfree’s cofounder and CEO, said the summit had inspired the company to speed up its transition into an AI-native payments infrastructure provider. “As commerce shifts into conversational and AI-led environments, payments infrastructure needs to evolve to support seamless, secure, and embedded transactions within these new interfaces,” he said.

Mumbai-based legal tech startup LexLegis.ai, which plans global expansion through strategic alliances, drew a crowd that exceeded its expectations. The summit generated strong engagement from government stakeholders and interest in the practical application of AI in governance and legal technology.

“We are definitely seeing a noticeable increase in interest and enquiries following the summit," said Saakar Yadav, managing director of LexLegis.ai. He noted that client enquiries were largely about “real-world problems” in legal technology, with some expressing their readiness to begin deployments.

For Kore.ai — US-headquartered with a major Hyderabad presence — the summit highlighted a surge in demand for AI in BFSI and health care, specifically targeting fraud detection, rural banking, and remote medical assistance. The centrepiece of their booth was a multilingual retail banking AI demo that captured the attention of officials overseeing India’s digital public infrastructure, including Aadhaar and DigiYatra.

“Many officials were particularly impressed by the AI assistant's ability to seamlessly switch between languages while delivering accurate, fluent, and low-latency responses,” said Abhijit Balkrishna Mhetre, executive vice-president of corporate marketing at Kore.ai.