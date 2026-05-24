AI makes cybercrime threat more intense for businesses worldwide: Report
AI accelerates cyber threats as enterprises ramp up spending on digital security
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
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Artificial intelligence (AI) is compounding the cybercrime threat to businesses, according to multiple reports. Last year, there were 640 billion unauthorised attempts to gain access to digital systems globally, according to Fortinet’s “Threat Landscape Report”. There were 67.65 billion brute-force and 121.99 billion exploitation attempts. There were 369,445 spyware attacks targeting Indian organisations — up 72 per cent from 214,407 in 2024 —, according to Kaspersky.