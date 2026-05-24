AI makes cybercrime threat more intense for businesses worldwide: Report

AI and automation are reducing the “time-to-exploit” to 24-48 hours, down from a week earlier, Fortinet said. There were 2.32 million internet posts discussing AI for illicit activity in April 2026 alone, according to a report by Flashpoint. Overall enterprise spending on cyber and information security in India is likely to be $3.4 billion in 2026, an increase of 11.7 per cent from 2025, according to Gartner.