AI may be the buzzword, but Indian home buyers still want value: Report

Artificial intelligence may be becoming a familiar part of consumer technology, but when Indians shop for products for their homes, it is not always the first thing they look for. Amazon India’s latest Best in Tech Survey shows that the priority depends heavily on the product being bought. For Smart TVs , picture quality remains the biggest consideration. For air conditioners and refrigerators, energy efficiency takes the lead. In washing machines, buyers put greater emphasis on inverter motors, although AI-powered wash programmes are emerging as a newer consideration.

The findings come from more than 40,000 responses across major consumer electronics categories, according to Amazon. They suggest that while consumers are becoming more comfortable with AI-powered features, they continue to evaluate home appliances on familiar measures such as performance, running costs, durability and ease of installation. The survey also highlights the growing importance of what happens after a product is purchased, with delivery and installation becoming an important part of the buying experience.

Smart TVs: picture quality remains the starting point

For Smart TV buyers, the most important consideration is still what they can see on the screen. About 66 per cent of respondents identify picture quality as the single most important feature influencing their purchase.

That focus on display quality becomes more pronounced at higher price points. Among TVs priced upwards of Rs 60,000, buyers are moving towards premium display technologies such as OLED and Mini LED/Neo QLED. Nearly eight in 10 Smart TV buyers surveyed prefer premium display technologies, including QLED, OLED and Mini LED/Neo QLED.

This preference is not limited to large metropolitan markets. Amazon mentioned that the appetite for premium display panels is consistent across metro cities, as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Buyers are also showing a preference for larger screens and expect installation to be handled smoothly regardless of where they live.

AI , however, is beginning to influence what buyers expect from their televisions. Six in 10 Smart TV buyers say they are excited by AI-powered features. But what they want from AI changes depending on the price of the television.

For buyers spending Rs 60,000 or more, AI-powered picture enhancement is the most desired AI feature, with 51 per cent selecting it. In the mass-premium segment, voice assistants are the leading AI-related feature, chosen by 39 per cent of buyers.

The findings indicate that consumers are not necessarily looking for AI for its own sake. Instead, they appear to be interested in how it can improve a feature they already value. For premium TV buyers, that means using AI to improve the viewing experience.

Movies and OTT content remain the leading reason for buying a Smart TV, followed by family entertainment. Gaming, meanwhile, is particularly strong among buyers in Tier 2 cities.

The experience after purchase also matters. About 36 per cent of Smart TV buyers say installation directly affects their purchase decision, suggesting that consumers increasingly view setup and service as part of the overall product experience.

AC buyers put energy efficiency first

The priorities change considerably when consumers move from entertainment to appliances that directly affect household electricity consumption.

For air conditioners, a high energy-star rating is the most important feature, selected by 35 per cent of buyers. It is followed by inverter technology at 24 per cent and convertible cooling at 21 per cent.

The finding puts energy efficiency ahead of the underlying technology. Consumers may be interested in inverter technology, but the energy rating provides a more direct way of understanding how efficiently the appliance is expected to operate.

The service experience is also a significant consideration. Nearly half, or 49 per cent, of AC buyers say free installation with no hidden charges is their most important service expectation. Another 20 per cent want trained and certified technicians, while 17 per cent prefer delivery and installation to be completed in a single visit.

This suggests that for large appliances, the purchase does not end when the order is delivered. Installation, transparency around charges and the quality of the technician can all shape the experience.

Refrigerators: running costs and delivery matter

Refrigerator buyers show a similar focus on practical value. Energy-star rating is again the leading feature, with 30 per cent of buyers identifying it as the most important consideration. Convertible modes follow at 25 per cent, while inverter compressors are cited by 22 per cent.

Consumers are also prepared to spend beyond their initial budget when they can see a clear benefit. Twenty-eight per cent say a significantly higher energy rating with provable long-term savings would encourage them to spend more. An equal 28 per cent say convertible technology that provides genuine additional utility would justify a higher price. A longer warranty would make 18 per cent willing to pay more.

That emphasis on tangible value also extends to delivery. For seven in 10 refrigerator buyers, damage-free delivery with full packaging inspection is the top expectation. Old refrigerator exchange or removal is the next priority at 16 per cent, while 9 per cent want exact placement in the kitchen.

For a large and relatively difficult-to-move appliance, this makes the delivery process an important part of the purchase. Consumers are not simply evaluating the refrigerator itself; they are also considering whether it will arrive safely and be handled properly.

Washing machines: efficiency today, AI tomorrow

Washing machine buyers are also focused on practical performance, with the inverter motor emerging as the most important feature. Forty per cent of buyers select it, valuing the combination of quieter operation, energy savings and durability.

At the same time, AI is beginning to make its way into the category. AI-powered wash programmes that automatically detect fabric type and load size are the second-most desired feature, selected by 18 per cent of respondents.

The gap between inverter motors and AI-powered wash programmes shows that smart features are gaining attention, but practical benefits still have a stronger pull among buyers. For washing machines, AI is becoming relevant when it can automate a task or make the washing process easier rather than simply adding another technology label to the product.

Service expectations are again clear. Forty-six per cent of buyers say delivery and installation should happen in a single visit, while professional plumbing setup is the second-most cited requirement at 20 per cent.

AI is entering the home, but not replacing the basics

The findings show a more nuanced picture of AI adoption in consumer technology. AI is clearly becoming part of the conversation around home products, particularly Smart TVs and washing machines. But its importance varies according to the problem consumers want the product to solve.

For televisions, AI is primarily linked to improving picture quality or enabling voice interaction. In washing machines, it is being associated with automatically identifying fabrics and load sizes. Meanwhile, for ACs and refrigerators, energy efficiency remains the stronger purchase consideration.

This marks a contrast with some personal technology categories. Earlier findings from the Best in Tech Survey showed that AI features influence the purchase decision for 82 per cent of smartphone buyers on Amazon.in. For laptops, processor performance is the leading driver, cited by 87 per cent of buyers, with AI enthusiasm strongest in computing.

The third set of findings suggests that the same enthusiasm for technology does not automatically translate into the same priorities across the home.

For a Smart TV, that could mean better picture quality. For a washing machine, it could mean less manual intervention. For an AC or refrigerator, it could mean lower energy consumption over time.

At the same time, the survey highlights that consumers are judging the entire buying journey, from product specifications and pricing to delivery, installation and setup. Flexible financing also remains relevant, with 47 per cent of large-appliance buyers identifying No-Cost EMI as the pricing lever that matters most.