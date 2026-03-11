Amazon launches 'Health AI' to answer medical queries, manage records

Amazon has introduced a new AI-powered health assistant called Health AI on its website and mobile app. According to Amazon, the tool is designed to help users ask health-related questions, understand medical records, manage prescription renewals and connect with healthcare providers. The company said that it can also book appointments and guide users based on their health information if they allow access to their records. The feature is currently limited to the US, with a wider rollout planned in the coming weeks.

Amazon’s move also comes as other companies explore AI in healthcare. OpenAI recently introduced ChatGPT Health, a health-focused experience within ChatGPT that allows users to connect medical records and supported wellness apps so health-related questions can be answered with more personal context.

What is Amazon Health AI?

According to Amazon, Health AI is an AI-based health assistant designed to make healthcare easier to navigate. It can answer general health questions, explain medical records and help users understand lab results or diagnoses. The assistant is designed to become more useful if a user allows it to access their health information. With permission, Health AI can look at medical records such as medications, diagnoses and lab reports to give more personalised responses.

The tool can also connect users with licensed healthcare professionals through One Medical, Amazon’s healthcare service. Users can communicate with providers through messages, video consultations or in-person appointments.

In addition, Health AI can help with prescription renewals by sending requests to a One Medical provider and allowing users to fill prescriptions through Amazon Pharmacy or another pharmacy of their choice. If asked, the assistant can also suggest relevant healthcare products available on Amazon.

Health AI was first introduced earlier this year for One Medical members inside the One Medical app. Amazon is now expanding the tool so it can be used directly on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app, with a wider rollout planned in the coming weeks.

How to start using Health AI

Customers can sign up through the Amazon Health page. As Amazon expands access, users will receive an email once Health AI becomes available to them.

To begin using it, users need to create or sign in to their Amazon Health Profile and complete two-step authentication on their mobile device. After that, they can start chatting with the AI by typing health-related questions in the Health AI chat box on the Amazon website or app. If users want more personalised answers, they can allow Health AI to access their medical information through the Health Information Exchange, which is a nationwide system for securely sharing patient health data. This may include medical history, medications, lab results and clinical notes.

Health AI may also use relevant health-related purchases from Amazon, such as vitamins or blood pressure monitors, to improve responses.

Based on the conversation, Health AI can help users understand possible next steps. If professional care is required, it can connect them with a One Medical provider for messaging, a video consultation or an in-person visit.

Free virtual care offer for Prime members

As part of an introductory offer, eligible US Prime members who use Health AI will receive up to five free direct-message consultations with a One Medical provider. These consultations cover more than 30 common conditions. Amazon mentioned that the consultations are available at no additional cost for eligible Prime members using Health AI.

How Health AI was built

As per the blog, Health AI was developed with teams from its technical, operational and clinical divisions, including experts from One Medical. The assistant runs on Amazon Bedrock and uses a multi-agent system. In this setup, a main AI agent communicates with users, while other specialised agents manage different tasks. Auditor agents monitor conversations in real time, and sentinel agents oversee the system and trigger escalation to human providers when needed.

Amazon described the system as working more like a healthcare support team rather than a single AI assistant, with different components handling specific functions behind the scenes.