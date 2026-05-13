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Anthropic in talks with investors to raise $30 bn at $900 bn valuation

The new discussions coincide with a push by Anthropic to ramp up fundraising amid the breakout success of its AI software

Anthropic

Anthropic recently secured two major financing deals with Big Tech firms, though it’s unclear whether those companies will be part of the upcoming funding round | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 7:05 AM IST

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By Natasha Mascarenhas and Ed Ludlow
 
Anthropic PBC is in early talks with investors to raise at least $30 billion in fresh financing, according to people familiar with the matter, setting the stage for what could be its largest funding round yet.
 
The Claude maker is in discussions to raise the new capital at a valuation of more than $900 billion, not including the investment, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is private. The round is expected to close as soon as the end of this month, one person said. The deal is not finalized and no term sheet has been signed.
 
 
The new discussions, which have not been reported, coincide with a push by Anthropic to ramp up fundraising amid the breakout success of its AI software. Anthropic, which Bloomberg has reported is considering an initial public offering as soon as October, needs to make deals to pay for enough computing infrastructure to meet growing demand for its products.
 
Anthropic declined to comment.

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Anthropic had previously been weighing whether to pursue a funding round at a more than $900 billion valuation after receiving several inbound proposals from investors in recent weeks, Bloomberg News has reported. The company has since held discussions with existing backers about participating in the new round, the people said. 
 
Anthropic recently secured two major financing deals with Big Tech firms, though it’s unclear whether those companies will be part of the upcoming funding round. 
 
Google committed to invest $10 billion in Anthropic at a $350 billion valuation, the same amount it was valued at in a $30 billion funding round in February. The Alphabet Inc.-owned company plans to invest up to another $30 billion in Anthropic if the startup hits certain performance targets. Amazon.com Inc. is also investing $5 billion in Anthropic at a $350 billion valuation, with plans to inject $20 billion more over time. 
 
Founded in 2021 by a group of former OpenAI employees, Anthropic has since emerged as a leader in the AI sector. Anthropic has developed a series of AI tools aimed at overhauling the way businesses handle tasks from coding to cybersecurity.
 
OpenAI was most recently valued at $852 billion in a funding round completed in March. 

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 7:05 AM IST

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