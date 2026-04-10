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Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods

Vijay Sales to start Apple Days sale, offering bank deals and trade-in bonuses on a range of Apple devices, iPhone 17e can be purchased at Rs 60,490 and the MacBook Neo at Rs 60,290

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales starts April 11

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales starts April 11

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 8:42 PM IST

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Vijay Sales is set to start its Apple Days sale from April 11, offering discounts and exchange deals across Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Beats devices. Customers can get bank discounts of up to Rs 7,000 on select cards, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible products. During the sale, the iPhone 17 Air will be available at an effective price of Rs 90,990, the iPad Pro with M5 chip at Rs 91,890, and the MacBook Air with M5 chip starting at Rs 103,290. The sale will run until April 16, 2026.
 
On April 15, Vijay Sales will also announce special pricing for the wearables lineup, which will include the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen). 
 
 
Additionally, buyers can make use of the MyVS loyalty programme, which offers points on purchases made both in-store and online. These points can be redeemed at Rs 1 per point, adding to the overall savings.

Vijay Sales: Apple Days sale highlights

iPhones

iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 142,390
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 138,390
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 17 Pro (256GB)

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  • Sale price: Rs 128,190
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 124,190
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
 
iPhone Air (256 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 94,900
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 90,900
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 17 (256 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 78,790 
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 (in-store only)
  • Effective price: Rs 75,790 (in-store only)
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 17e (256GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 60,490
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 (in-store only)
  • Effective price: Rs 57,490 (in-store only)
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 16 Plus (128GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 73,490
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 (in-store only)
  • Effective price: Rs 71,490 (in-store only)
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 16 (128GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 66,490
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 (in-store only)
  • Effective price: Rs 64,490 (in-store only)
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 16e (128GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 55,690
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 53,690
  • Trade-in-bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 15 (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 56,900
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 (at stores only)
  • Effective price: Rs 54,900 (at stores only)
  • Trade-in-bonus: Up to Rs 10,000

iPad 

iPad Pro 13-inch with M5 chip
  • Sale price: Rs 123,390
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 120,390
iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip
  • Sale price: Rs 94,890
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 91,890
iPad Air 13 Inch with M4 chip
  • Sale price: Rs 80 590
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 77,590
iPad Air 11-inch with M4 chip
  • Sale price: Rs 61,590
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 
  • Effective price: Rs 58,590
iPad 11th Gen (A16)
  • Sale price: Rs 32,490
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 30,490

MacBook

MacBook Pro with M5 Chip
  • Sale price: Rs 180,390
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: 175,390
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 (at stores only)
MacBook Air with M5 Chip (15-inch)
  • Sale price: Rs 133,290
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 7000
  • Effective price: Rs 126,290
  • Trade-in-bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 (at stores only)
MacBook Air with M5 Chip (13-inch)
  • Sale price: Rs 110,290
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 7,000
  • Effective price: Rs 103,290
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 (at stores only)
MacBook Neo 13-inch
  • Sale price: Rs 64,290
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: 60,290
  • Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 (at stores only)

Airpods

Airpods 4
  • Sale price: 11,990
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 1000
  • Effective price: Rs 10,990
AirPods 4 with ANC
  • Sale price: Rs 16,690
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 1,500
  • Effective price: Rs 15,190
AirPods Pro (3rd  Gen)
  • Sale price: Rs 23,990
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 2000
  • Effective price: Rs 21,990
 

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

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