Apple iPhone 17 sees strong demand as buyers rush to beat steep price rise

The iPhone 17 model is drawing particular interest because it will soon carry a substantially higher price tag. The Cupertino-headquartered company had held prices despite a sharp increase in memory costs over the past year. It is now passing part of that increase on to consumers.

Apple has announced that the price of the 256GB iPhone 17 will rise by more than 20.5 per cent to ₹99,000. The 512GB model will soon cost ₹1,24,900, up 21.3 per cent.

There is also demand for the remaining stock of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, production of which has stopped. These are being replaced by the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which will be available from September 18 at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,000, respectively. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max started at ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,54,900.

“Directionally, footfall is lower than last year,” said Tarun Pathak, head of research at Counterpoint Research, based on preliminary feedback from several stores over the weekend. This was partly because Apple did not launch the flagship iPhone 18, which is its best-selling model, he said. At the same time, there were a significant number of queries for the iPhone 17 Pro.

“We expect that stocks of the iPhone 17 at the old price will exhaust in the next one to two weeks,” Pathak said. Some consumers, however, are likely to wait for Diwali offers, which are only a few weeks away.

There was little interest in the foldable iPhone Duo, he added. “Given the large difference in prices, consumers may instead buy it in the US or UAE.”

Pathak expects the Pro and Pro Max models to increase their share of iPhone sales. These accounted for around 13 per cent of total iPhone sales in 2025, and Counterpoint expects this to rise to 17 per cent this year. The higher-end segment, he noted, is generally less sensitive to price increases.

The price increase could matter more for the iPhone 17, which attracts a significant number of first-time buyers switching from Android. For these consumers, Pathak said, the higher price could be a concern unless it is supported by generous, long-tenure EMI schemes.

Retailers are also expecting a modest boost from the pre-festival demand. “We expect a 5-10 per cent increase in sales in the high-end segment of the mobile market due to the rush for Apple phones -- both old and new,” said Kailash Lakhyani, chairman of the All India Mobile Retailers Association.

E-commerce platforms have already run out of stock of the older iPhone 17 models, while retailer inventories could be exhausted within three to four days, he said. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are also seeing healthy demand.

A check of major e-commerce and retail sites, including Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales and Croma, found no availability of the older models in Delhi or Mumbai.