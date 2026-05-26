Apple's gen AI website points to Siri overhaul ahead of WWDC 2026: Report

Ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026), which is scheduled to begin on June 8, Apple appears to be gearing up for a broader push into generative artificial intelligence (AI). According to a report from MacRumors, the company has created a new subdomain, genai.apple.com — further fuelling speculation that this year’s developer conference could centre around Siri upgrades and expanded Apple Intelligence features across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

The newly discovered subdomain does not currently lead to a live public webpage, but its addition to Apple’s domain records suggests the company may be preparing new generative AI-related announcements or services.

According to the report, the subdomain was added to Apple’s domain name servers weeks before WWDC, where Apple has already promised to announce new “AI advancements” across its software ecosystem.

The timing is notable because Apple is expected to introduce several AI-powered Siri features at this year’s conference after delaying them for months. The company is also expected to preview several other AI capabilities that will be coming to its devices later this year, likely with the next generation of platform updates.

What is genai.apple.com?

According to the report, the exact purpose of genai.apple.com remains unclear. Apple already hosts an official Apple Intelligence section on its website, meaning the new subdomain may serve a different role altogether.

While Apple has not officially commented on the listing, the name itself suggests that the company is preparing dedicated AI-related announcements, developer tools, or consumer-facing features. At the moment, the webpage is inactive and not publicly accessible.

Apple WWDC26: What to expect

Apple has announced that at WWDC 2026 , scheduled from June 8 to June 12, it will showcase updates across its software platforms, including AI features and new developer tools. It is expected that the event could include previews of several upcoming capabilities.

Siri could become far more conversational

One of the biggest expected upgrades revolves around Siri. Apple is working on a more personalised version of the voice assistant capable of understanding user context, recognising on-screen content, and performing actions across apps.

For example, Siri may be able to understand commands based on what is visible on the display, continue conversations more naturally, and execute multi-step tasks without repeated prompts.

According to a previous report, Apple may also be preparing a dedicated Siri app that could support text-based conversations and conversation history, bringing Siri closer to AI chatbots like ChatGPT. The dedicated Siri app may include automatic chat deletion options. As per Bloomberg, users will be able to choose how long Siri conversations are stored, ranging from 30 days to indefinitely, as part of Apple’s privacy-focused AI plans. The dedicated Siri app is expected to roll out gradually, possibly beginning with early iOS 27 builds.

These new Siri experiences will likely come to fruition due to Apple’s deal with Google, which allows the company to use custom versions of Google’s Gemini AI model to power an AI-powered version of Siri and other Apple Intelligence features.

According to a previous report referenced by 9To5Mac, Apple may host Gemini-diffused models on its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure to maintain its privacy-focused approach.

New Apple Intelligence features

Beyond Siri, Apple Intelligence is expected to expand into several core apps and services across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

Some of the reported features include:

Creating Wallet passes from physical tickets

AI-assisted editing tools inside the Photos app

Improved Visual Intelligence capabilities

AI-generated shortcuts in the Shortcuts app

Automatic tab group naming in Safari

According to a previous report, Apple is also expected to introduce more AI-focused features across its devices. One of the reported additions includes an AI-powered health assistant that could analyse users’ fitness and wellness data to offer insights and recommendations.

The company is also said to be working on an AI-based “answer engine” for services such as Safari, Spotlight Search, and Siri, allowing users to receive more conversational responses instead of traditional search-style results. MacRumors also reported that Visual Intelligence may gain the ability to scan nutrition labels, read business cards, and directly save information into the Contacts app.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is also preparing features such as a Grammarly-like grammar checker, AI-generated wallpapers, and upgraded writing tools. The Shortcuts app may also gain AI-powered functionality that lets users create automations using natural language prompts.

Apple is also reportedly developing a new “Suggested Genmoji” feature that could recommend AI-generated emojis based on commonly typed phrases and photos stored on users’ devices.

New operating systems

At WWDC 2026, Apple is expected to preview iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and updates for its other platforms. The beta versions are likely to roll out shortly after the keynote, with the stable release expected later this year alongside the next iPhone lineup. According to previous Bloomberg reports, iOS 27 may focus more on performance, stability, and system optimisation rather than a major redesign. Apple is also expected to refine the Liquid Glass interface with improved readability controls.

The update could additionally prepare the groundwork for Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone, while watchOS may introduce new health-related features currently under regulatory review.

Others

While the focus is expected to be on new platform updates, Apple Intelligence, and Siri, Apple could release updated developer tools through Xcode, including new AI-powered features.

The company could also preview upcoming hardware at the event. While Apple typically does not reveal new devices at WWDC, it has used the platform in the past to offer a glimpse of upcoming products such as the first-generation Vision Pro headset at WWDC23. Similarly, Apple could offer an early look at its smart glasses project this year, which is reportedly being developed as part of the company’s push into AI-powered wearables.