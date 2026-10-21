BFSI demand, AI revenue help Indian IT firms weather Q2 growth slowdown

The September quarter was not expected to show much signs of revival as macroeconomic conditions continued to remain uncertain, and that reflected in growth numbers, which continued to hover in the low single-digits. Industry leader Accenture last week projected that the tepid growth is likely to continue.

“Our H1 total revenue and H2 prediction shows revival hasn't happened but IT services industry has been resilient to AI fears of negative or no growth and that's why stocks are recovering but still lower or down by over 30-40 percent. Margins and cost controls is where Indian IT continues to outperform global IT services players,” said Gaurav Vasu, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of UnearthInsight.

Nonetheless, some green shoots of growth in sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) was seen across firms. AI revenue, too, was encouraging, suggesting that the firms are pushing back to claim lost ground.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT services company, reported a second consecutive quarter of positive growth in constant currency after dismal numbers in FY26. HCLTech growth slowed compared to last year but the real standout performance came from Tech Mahindra, which showed four consecutive quarters of positive growth and topped it 7.2 percent in Q2FY27. Wipro continued to lag rivals while Infosys will report its numbers later this week.

Motilal Oswal said it expects good revenue visibility for Tech Mahindra, supported by the ramp-up of large deals, wallet share gains within existing accounts, and AI-led transformation demand. “We believe the company could emerge as the growth leader among the large-cap peers,” its note said.

Vasu explained that while AI has indeed impacted pricing and revenue for traditional IT work, it is also helping IT services firms retain margins, which is a good sign. “BFS, Hi-Tech spend with Indian IT services is growing clearly indicating that IT services are needed in the AI world and cannot be written off,” he said.

In fact, the BFSI industry was the main driver of growth in Q2FY27 for IT services. For TCS, it was up 3.9 percent, 7.1 percent for HCLTech, and 4.6 percent for Tech Mahindra and 1.3 percent for Wipro. What should also assuage concerns are some healthy AI revenue from at least TCS and HCLTech. For TCS, AI revenue reached $3.1 billion and crossed 10 percent of the topline while HCL’s advanced AI revenue was at $219 million up 78 percent compared to last year.

Companies have acknowledged that they need smaller, short-duration AI deals to push up revenue because they bring in better margins unlike traditional legacy deals that are under margin pressure. Traditional large deals “are being fought at a price point which to some extent becomes a bit unmanageable,” LTM CEO Venu Lambu said last week in a conference call.

However, some experts advise caution while looking at the growth numbers. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, partner at Catalincs, a tech growth advisory firm, pointed otu that with the exception of one or two companies, organic revenue growth continues to be tepid for the broader industry.