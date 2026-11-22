Microsoft’s services went down after a latent software defect in its infrastructure surfaced at a time when increased traffic coincided with reduced server capacity, triggering a cascading failure. The incident follows two other major technology outages — CrowdStrike in 2024 and Amazon Web Services in 2025 — raising questions about whether enterprises are adequately prepared for disruptions beyond their own networks.

For decades, plans were designed to address disruptions in a company’s own infrastructure, data centres or networks, and rarely accounted for vendor-related failures. Experts Business Standard spoke with said that while a handful of large enterprises across sectors are prepared for such outages, the majority have yet to adapt to the evolving risk landscape.

Over the last 24 months, organisations’ view of business continuity and disaster recovery has changed, said Yashraj Erande, India lead for financial services at Bain & Co, an international consultant. “A new concept called operational resilience has entered the discussion, and the distinction is quite profound,” he said.

He rated top Indian banks around eight out of 10 on operational resilience, a reasonably high benchmark even globally for handling such outages.

“Traditionally, organisations have measured the effectiveness of their business continuity plans (BCPs) and disaster recovery (DR) systems through uptime metrics, often claiming availability of six nines or nine nines (uptime or durability targets). However, these are standalone system metrics, not end-to-end business process metrics,” he said.

A single business process spans multiple internal systems, third-party vendors and layers of infrastructure. While each system may individually meet extremely high availability benchmarks, overall process availability can drop to 96-97 per cent, Erande noted.

“More often than not, business continuity plans are slightly outdated, not accounting for AI-based attacks or outages. Likewise, BCPs that I have spoken about and reviewed are very internal-centric,” said Patrick Long, senior principal analyst at Gartner, a technology research firm.

That approach is now changing. “A decade ago, BCP and DR plans were primarily focused on on-premise tooling and assets. We’ve seen many innovations in that 10-year time span, including more Cloud, SaaS products and now AI. We have seen significant improvement in accounting for these new risk vectors, but having a plan and testing and executing those plans are very different things,” said Long.

Indian conglomerates like ITC are already putting this testing-first approach into practice. “Based on business criticality, we maintain and periodically test appropriate recovery, failover and alternative operating mechanisms. We also incorporate relevant lessons from major global incidents into our resilience and continuity programmes,” an ITC spokesperson told Business Standard.

“While cyber threats are a reality, ITC’s focus has been on creating resilience and strengthening our guardrails besides validating preparedness. This ensures critical businesses can respond to and recover from significant disruptions in a structured and timely manner,” the spokesperson noted.

Another common thread across outages is a heavy reliance on a single technology service provider — a vulnerability particularly pronounced among small and mid-sized firms that lack the resources to maintain in-house tech teams.

Vendor dependence is stitched to the quality of an organisation’s technology leadership, said Erande. “When an institution lacks strong technical talent at the senior management and board levels, it increasingly becomes vendor-driven. This is particularly evident beyond the country’s four or five largest banks. Larger institutions generally have the expertise to make independent architectural decisions, manage vendors and build appropriate safeguards. Smaller institutions often depend heavily on the solutions and recommendations of their technology providers.”

Both the 2024 CrowdStrike incident and the recent Microsoft outage underscore the risks of relying on a single large vendor, making diversification crucial.

Rohit Choudhary, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Acceldata, an enterprise software company, said companies must have multiple options in technology applications and tools. Speaking about the Microsoft disruption’s impact on his company, he said: “We had several ways to communicate, including Slack, WhatsApp, text, email and Zoom. Even with those options, we found it challenging to reach customers during the Microsoft outage.”

Service providers too need to review their systems and reliability. “As customers rely more on us to clean and process data and provide access to datasets for AI agents, our availability becomes more important. During an outage, we have to consider both our ability to deliver the service and the availability of the customer’s Cloud. In some cases, we process all their data in their own Cloud instance [a virtual server]. If that instance goes down, their operations can be affected. I think customers will increasingly reassess which critical infrastructure they need to own and which services they can rent,” he said.

“Over the next couple of years, I expect more emphasis on AI governance and controls around source code repositories, including who can commit changes. There’s a lot of enthusiasm across the industry right now, and we’re already seeing tighter service-level agreements and processes,” said Choudhary.

These outages are occurring as AI becomes more deeply embedded in enterprise ecosystems. “I think enterprises are trying to embrace AI technologies so they aren’t left behind, but at the same time, foundational best practices in data security, access management, application security and change management need to be revisited to make sure they can handle the burden,” said Long, the Gartner executive.

Choudhary noted that cyberattacks are evolving rapidly and becoming more sophisticated, prompting organisations to turn to measures such as allow-lists, block-lists and expanded security testing as they assess their exposure. “I think many applications will have to be rewritten. One principle I talk about is that an agent operating inside an enterprise should carry the same responsibilities as the person who owns it. We’re now working with humans and agents in the same environment,” he said.

Most Indian companies treat the Cloud as a utility that never fails, said Srinivas L, joint managing director and joint CEO of cybersecurity solutions provider 63SATS Cybertech.