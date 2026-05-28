Bengaluru-based startup C2i Semiconductors has taped out a smart power stage chip designed for AI infrastructure, according to the company. The development marks one of the recent instances of an Indian startup taking a semiconductor design from concept to tape-out.

The company said the chip has been architected and verified entirely in India by its engineering team.

For India’s semiconductor ecosystem, that detail is significant. The country has long been a hub for chip design services, but much of that work has been tied to global firms. End-to-end ownership of chip design — from architecture to verification — has remained limited.

What “tape-out” actually means and what happens after

In semiconductor development, tape-out refers to the stage where a chip’s design is finalised and sent to a fabrication unit for manufacturing.

This follows multiple stages of development, including architecture definition, RTL design, verification, and physical layout. Once a design is taped out, it is converted into photomasks and sent to a foundry, where the chip is manufactured on silicon wafers.

However, it is not the end of the process. Once a chip is taped out, it moves into fabrication, typically at overseas foundries, given India’s limited manufacturing capacity at advanced nodes.

After fabrication, chips undergo testing and validation. This phase determines whether the design performs as intended and often leads to further iterations.

Commercial deployment depends on successful validation as well as integration into end systems.

Why this chip matters

C2i’s chip is not a general-purpose processor or an AI accelerator. Instead, it focuses on a less visible but equally critical part of the computing stack: power delivery.

As AI workloads scale, data centres are becoming increasingly power-intensive. Managing how electricity is regulated, distributed, and optimised across servers is emerging as a bottleneck.

Power stage chips sit at this intersection. They ensure that compute systems receive stable, efficient power, directly impacting performance, reliability, and energy consumption.

How does this fit into India’s Semiconductor push

India has long been a major centre for semiconductor design, but much of that work has been tied to global firms.

For instance, companies like Qualcomm have taped out chips with significant design work carried out in India. However, those efforts were part of a global development pipeline, where architecture, IP ownership, and commercialisation remained distributed across geographies.

What is different in C2i’s case is the ownership layer. According to the company, the chip has been architected and verified entirely in India, marking a shift from contributing to design processes to building and owning semiconductor products.

Where India stands

The development also comes at a time when the government is trying to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem through policy support. Under the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, several startups and companies have received support for chip design, including access to tools and funding.

According to Amitesh Sinha, CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission, multiple companies supported under the scheme have reached tape-out stages and raised funding to scale their solutions, indicating early outcomes from policy interventions.

However, most of this activity remains concentrated in design. India still lacks large-scale advanced fabrication capacity, which means chips designed domestically continue to be manufactured overseas.