Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 out on Oct 23, pre-orders open: Watch trailer

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has announced the release date of the upcoming game in the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The next Call of Duty game is set to be released globally on October 23, and pre-orders for the same are live now. The game will have two editions – Standard and Vault Edition. A trailer for the game has also been released, offering glimpses of the story and gameplay.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4: What to expect

According to Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will take the franchise to the Korean Peninsula, where North Korea’s full-scale invasion will trigger a larger global conflict. The campaign will follow Private Park, a young South Korean soldier experiencing combat for the first time as cities collapse and military counteroffensives unfold around him.

Activision said the campaign will also continue Captain Price’s storyline, with the character operating outside official systems while pursuing a personal revenge mission tied to a larger geopolitical threat. The publisher added that the story will span multiple international locations, including Korea, New York, Paris, and Mumbai, featuring trench warfare, close-quarters combat, night raids, vehicle chases, and large-scale assaults.

The company claimed that the game will push the Modern Warfare storyline into darker and more dangerous territory, while combining cinematic set pieces with grounded military combat.

Multiplayer to introduce movement and gunplay changes

Activision confirmed that Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer will feature what it calls a “weapon-first technology stack” under a new Ballistic Authority system. According to the company, this system will overhaul aiming, recoil, weapon handling, visibility, audio propagation, and bullet behaviour to make gunplay feel more direct and predictable.

The publisher said bloom has been removed from hip-fire mechanics, while recoil and weapon response systems have been redesigned to better reflect player input. It also stated that visibility improvements and environmental interactions will make combat more readable without compromising realism.

Movement systems are also getting refined in this year’s entry. Activision said players will see enhanced traversal mechanics, including improved mantling, climbing, hanging, and jumping systems. The company added that movement transitions between sprinting, gunplay, and traversal are being designed to feel smoother while maintaining the grounded style associated with the Modern Warfare series.

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New maps and Kill Block mode

At launch, Activision said Modern Warfare 4 will include 12 core multiplayer maps spread across multiple global locations. The game will also feature dedicated Gunfight maps alongside larger Big War battlegrounds built for infantry and vehicle combat.

One of the newly announced multiplayer experiences is Kill Block, described as a training-facility map that will reconfigure between rounds. According to Activision, the modular map system can create more than 500 different layouts by altering routes, cover positions, and sightlines during matches. Kill Block will support formats including 3v3 and 10v10 matches, with support for additional multiplayer modes planned later.

Progression and Gunsmith systems getting updates

Activision confirmed that the Create-a-Class system is being redesigned to combine Operators, weapons, equipment, and killstreaks into a single loadout structure. Gunsmith customisation will also return with shared attachment pools across weapon classes.

The publisher additionally announced a new “Gunny” feature, which will automatically generate recommended weapon builds based on unlocked attachments and preferred playstyles. Another progression addition coming to the game is Apex Attachments. These unlocks will become available after fully levelling weapons and will significantly alter handling, stealth capabilities, firing behaviour, or combat roles.

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DMZ to return with extraction-focused gameplay

Activision confirmed that DMZ will return in Modern Warfare 4 as an extraction-based mode built around dynamic objectives and shifting combat zones.

According to the company, players will deploy either solo or in squads into contested regions to recover military technology while dealing with hostile AI forces and other players. Weather conditions, mission objectives, and enemy activity are also expected to change dynamically during deployments.

The publisher added that more details and gameplay footage for DMZ will be revealed on June 7.

PC version to have advanced graphics features

Activision stated that the PC version is being built with a stronger focus on performance tuning and graphics customisation. The company confirmed support for multiple upscaling and frame-generation technologies, alongside expanded graphics settings.

For high-end systems, Activision said the game will support DLSS 4.5, expanded ray tracing features, higher-quality volumetric effects, and improved reflections and shadows. Competitive-focused settings aimed at higher frame rates and lower latency will also be included.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 trailer