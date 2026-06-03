Everything announced at PS State of Play: Wolverine, God of War, more

Sony’s PlayStation State of Play showcase, held on June 2, delivered a range of announcements, including a new gameplay reveal for Marvel’s Wolverine, the first gameplay and story details for God of War: Laufey, and the announcement of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a reimagining of the 1996 classic. Sony also unveiled the first trailer for Until Dawn 2, revealed fresh footage from Control Resonant and Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, and confirmed release dates, demos, and new trailers for several upcoming PS5 titles. Here’s an overview of everything announced at the event.

State of Play: Everything announced

Marvel’s Wolverine pre-orders begin

Sony and Insomniac Games have shared an extended gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine, offering a closer look at the upcoming single-player action-adventure title. Set in an original story, the game follows Logan as he hunts the Reavers, a cybernetically enhanced mercenary group that has captured mutants for industrialist Bolivar Trask. The trailer also introduces Jean Grey, who joins Wolverine in the rescue mission, while Team X emerges as a key part of the narrative.

The footage showcases Wolverine’s brutal combat, featuring stealth takedowns, claw-based attacks, special techniques, and a Rage system that powers stronger attacks and healing abilities. Insomniac confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will launch exclusively for PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026, with pre-orders now live. The studio also confirmed a suite of accessibility features at launch.

God of War: Laufey

Sony and Santa Monica Studio have revealed the first gameplay footage and story details for God of War: Laufey, the next mainline entry in the franchise centred on Faye, Kratos’ wife. Set after her death, the game follows Faye as she awakens in the Everywhen, an afterlife realm inhabited by gods and creatures from multiple mythologies. The story explores the fate of gods after death and introduces companions Phranque and Rue, alongside adversaries such as Sekhmet and Begtse.

The gameplay trailer showcased a faster combat system focused on mobility, aerial attacks, and soul-based abilities. Santa Monica Studio said the combat draws inspiration from both the Greek-era and Norse-era games, while retaining the exploration and narrative focus associated with the series.

Recently, as per Bloomberg, PlayStation Studio Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst, during an internal town hall meeting, said that future first-party narrative-driven single-player games will remain exclusive to PlayStation consoles. Hence, it is likely that God of War: Laufey may release as a PlayStation-exclusive title.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Sony and Arc System Works revealed the fourth team for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Called the Knights of Doom, the villain-focused team is led by Doctor Doom and adds Magneto, Green Goblin, and Carnage to the playable roster. A new nighttime version of Marvel’s New York was also unveiled as the team’s home stage.

The presentation also introduced the game’s main antagonist, the Champion of the Universe, who launches a tournament called “The Challenge of the Champion” with Earth’s fate at stake. Sony said players will be able to try Magneto and the new stage in a hands-on demo at Evo 2026 later this month.

Stuntman: Hollywood

Developer PowerSnake has unveiled Stuntman: Hollywood, a new arcade driving game for PlayStation 5 that places players in the role of a stunt performer working on blockbuster productions. Inspired by the original Stuntman series, the game features movie-themed levels based on franchises including Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Knight Rider, Miami Vice, and Death Race.

Players will perform stunts such as drifting, crashing through obstacles, and dodging hazards under time pressure, earning star ratings based on their performance. The game also includes challenge missions, stunt arenas, and a Garage mode that tracks player progression.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Crystal Dynamics has announced Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a reimagining of the original 1996 Tomb Raider, set to launch on PlayStation 5 on February 12, 2027. The game is being co-developed with Flying Wild Hog and built using Unreal Engine 5. Gameplay footage showcased redesigned versions of iconic locations, including Peru’s Lost Valley and the ruins of Greece, featuring upgraded visuals and modernised exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving mechanics.

According to the developers, the remake expands the original game’s level design into larger interconnected environments filled with secrets and collectibles. Pre-orders are now live, with Standard and Deluxe editions available.

Until Dawn 2

Until Dawn 2 for PlayStation 5 has been announced, unveiling the first trailer for the horror sequel during the latest State of Play presentation. Scheduled to launch in 2027, the standalone story follows a group of paranormal content creators whose staged ghost-hunting exploits take a deadly turn after they arrive on an abandoned tropical island and encounter real supernatural threats.

Like its predecessor, Until Dawn 2 centres on player choice and branching storylines, with relationship dynamics playing a larger role in determining outcomes. The reveal also confirmed the return of Dr Hill, portrayed by Peter Stormare.

It is possible that the game may also be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, as Until Dawn was released as an exclusive title for PlayStation 4 back in 2015.

The Lost Wild

Great Ape Games has revealed new details about The Lost Wild, its upcoming survival horror title for PlayStation 5, alongside a new trailer confirming a 2027 release window. Players take on the role of Saskia, who must survive on an abandoned island populated by dinosaurs that behave like wild animals rather than traditional game enemies.

The game emphasises stealth, observation, and environmental awareness, with players relying on hiding and distractions to survive. The story unfolds through exploration and environmental storytelling as players uncover what happened on the island. The studio cited Alien: Isolation as a key influence.

Kemuri

Unseen, the Tokyo-based studio led by game director Ikumi Nakamura, has announced Kemuri for PlayStation 5, with a release planned for 2027. Set in the supernatural metropolis of Kemuri City, where life and death coexist, the action-adventure game will have players exploring a vertically designed urban landscape filled with paranormal threats. The game supports both solo play and online co-op for up to three players, while progression revolves around forming bonds with yokai to unlock new abilities and character customisation options.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Bandai Namco has announced that Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve will launch for PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2026, with Deluxe Edition owners receiving early access from September 28. A new trailer showcased gameplay from the campaign mode, which returns players to the Strangereal universe.

Set in 2029, the story follows the Federation of Central Usea after an invasion by the Republic of Sotoa, with players leading Joker Squadron in a fight to reclaim the occupied capital city of Theve. The game features aerial dogfights, ground attacks, giant superweapon battles, more than 30 aircraft, and a new Land Battleship boss. Pre-orders are now live.

Bancho the Chef

Mintrocket has announced Bancho the Chef, a standalone prequel to Dave the Diver. Set in 2004, the game follows Bancho as he travels across Asia, learning culinary techniques and working towards becoming a master chef.

The title combines cooking simulation, RPG, and adventure elements, with players preparing dishes, managing restaurant reputations, and completing requests from locals. Mintrocket has also moved to a fully 3D visual style and confirmed extensive DualSense support. No release date has been announced.

Control Resonant

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Control Resonant, the sequel to Control, will launch globally for PlayStation 5 on September 24. Alongside the release date announcement, the studio unveiled a new story trailer showcasing a version of Manhattan transformed by paranatural forces.

Unlike the original game, which centred on Jesse Faden, Control Resonant places her brother Dylan Faden in the lead role. The story follows Dylan as he searches for the missing Jesse while confronting a growing existential threat. Gameplay footage highlighted Dylan’s supernatural abilities and a shape-shifting weapon known as the Aberrant. Pre-orders are now live.

Dune Awakening

Dune: Awakening, the open-world survival game set in the Dune universe, is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 22. This version includes a new single-player mode, a new chapter in the story, and multiple gameplay improvements.

Dynasty Warriors 3

The remastered collection of Dynasty Warriors 3 and Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends will launch on PlayStation 5 on October 1.

Marathon

Bungie has launched Season 2 of Marathon, introducing a fresh seasonal reset and new content for the sci-fi extraction shooter. The studio has also opened the game to all players through an Open Play Week event running from June 2 to June 9 without requiring a PlayStation Plus subscription.

During the event, players can explore Tau Ceti IV and experience Marathon’s extraction-based PvP and PvE gameplay alongside the launch of the new season.

ILL

First-person action horror title ILL received a new trailer showcasing its dark story, grotesque monsters, realistic physics, and a visceral dismemberment system.

No Rest for the Wicked

Moon Studios, the developer behind Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, has confirmed that No Rest for the Wicked will launch on PlayStation 5 this October. The action RPG supports both solo and co-op play and features Souls-like combat in a hand-crafted fantasy world.

The PS5 version will include more than 100 hours of content, alongside new weapons, bosses, enemies, regions, and a redesigned class system.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Capcom has announced that Onimusha: Way of the Sword will launch for PlayStation 5 on September 25. Alongside the release date confirmation, the company has also released a demo featuring approximately 30 minutes of gameplay from the opening stages of the story.

The demo introduces players to the game’s core combat mechanics, including parries, deflections, Issen counterattacks, Oni Armament abilities, and soul absorption.

Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero made an appearance during the event, where developer S-Game confirmed that the action RPG will receive a dedicated State of Play showcase later this summer. The presentation will offer a deeper look at the game’s combat, mechanics, and story ahead of its PlayStation 5 launch on October 29.

Rayman Legends Retold

Ubisoft has announced Rayman Legends Retold, a 3D reimagining of the multiplayer platformer, for PlayStation 5. Launching on October 1, the game will feature new story elements, fully voiced characters, updated gameplay, and an expanded soundtrack.

Players can revisit returning levels, explore a new realm, tackle four additional music stages, and play in local co-op with up to four players.

Silent Hill: Townfall

Konami has confirmed that Silent Hill: Townfall will launch for PlayStation 5 on September 24. A new gameplay trailer introduced Zoe, a resident of St. Amelia who communicates with protagonist Simon through a CRTV device.

The footage also offered a fresh look at the game’s horror elements, including a new creature that stalks Simon through the Otherworld.

PlayStation Plus lineup

Sony has announced several additions to the PlayStation Plus lineup, including RuneScape: Dragonwilds, which will launch on PlayStation 5 as a day-one Game Catalog title. The open-world survival game supports both solo and multiplayer gameplay.

The company also confirmed upcoming additions for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, with Gitaroo Man arriving later this month, followed by Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy in July and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in August.