Fake signatures, fake lawyers: Counterfeiters outsmart online marketplaces

Counterfeiting has evolved far beyond the sale of cheap knock-offs - it has now mutated into a sophisticated operation that exploits loopholes in brand ownership records, legal documentation, and marketplace verification systems, making it increasingly difficult for even the largest e-commerce platforms to detect fake sellers before the product reaches the hands of unsuspecting consumers.

How fraudulent products reach consumers

The operation works by manipulating trademark registration and assignment deeds to convince online marketplace that counterfeit sellers are the legitimate owners of a brand, an investigation by New Delhi-based law firm K Analysis, verified by Business Standard, has shown.

Consider, for example, Remy Marquis, a French perfume brand that was launched in Paris in 1999. While the original product is not available for sale on most Indian online sellers, fraudsters duped platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and others, tricking them into believing they were the owners of the brand’s rights in the country.

Similarly, other brands such as Chinese brand Beauty Glazed, US-based cosmetic brushes brand EIGSHOW, and French brand Evaflor all have counterfeit counterparts on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and others by either forging the assignment deed or registration certificate, the analysis revealed.

The process is simple but elaborate, Nilanshu Shekhar, a founding partner at the law firm KAnalysis, said.

He explains that the process is easily manipulated as every document a brand has ever filed with the Trademark Registry is public, including such key details as power of attorney, declarations, signatures, et al. All a fraudster has to do is download the files, lift the genuine signatures off them, and use them to build new paperwork: a fresh application in the brand owner's own name, and later an assignment deed handing the mark over to themselves.

“The signature on the forged assignment is a real signature. It just came from a different document. It is like cutting a signature out of one letter and pasting it onto another,” he said.

In the next stage, the counterfeiter sends an email to online platforms, claiming to be the original owner of the brand and seeking exclusive rights to sell the product, he said.

To verify the authenticity of the claim, online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and others send an email to the registered attorney mentioned on the certificate.

“However, since the email ID and other details of the attorney have also been changed, the mail never reaches the intended attorney of the company. Instead, the attorney, who is also in cahoots with the counterfeiter, signs off and misleads platforms by agreeing with the claim,” he said.

Once the platform receives confirmation from the attorney, it allows the counterfeiter to set up shop on its platform, believing the counterfeiter holds the brand's rights for India, Shekhar said.

Though ecommerce players such as Amazon have expanded the reach of their Counterfeit Crimes Unit to nearly a dozen countries over the last five years, many of these fraudulent products still slip under the radar, according to experts.

Amazon, which has 1.7 million sellers in India, with half of them focused on Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, also sees an influx of counterfeit products from neighbouring countries, Kebharu Smith, director of the firm's Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) told Business Standard.

The CCU has only recently begun identifying and removing counterfeiters from its platform in India, Smith said.

“But what we can say is that bad actors globally have used certain types of schemes that we've identified, whether it's ID fraud using fake and fictitious ID identification or moving from one e-commerce store to another in an attempt to play hide and seek,” he said.

Smith stresses that working with law enforcement departments is an integral part of this fight. “But when fraud is happening outside of Amazon, whether it's happening on different encrypted chats on social media, it makes it more difficult and more challenging for us to pursue these bad actors. But we do partner with law enforcement and share data in those instances. So we do know that these bad actors are constantly evading and trying to find ways to commit fraud, scams and other types of abuse,” he said.

Flipkart is taking the aid of artificial intelligence (AI) to beat back counterfeits. Between October 2024 and 2025, Flipkart used advanced AI and machine learning for early interception of non-compliant listings, as well as continuous monitoring to sanction and remove more than 10 million listings for counterfeit goods or compliance policy violations at the source, a spokesperson for the company said.

“Flipkart utilises a rigorous, risk-based seller vetting process that goes beyond standard documentation to analyse device IDs, addresses, and historic fraud patterns. This is supported by fraud linkage analysis to prevent blacklisted actors from re-entering the platform. Through our 'Brand Assure' programme, we also collaborate directly with over 11,000 trademark-registered brands to resolve infringement incidents in real time,” the spokesperson told Business Standard.