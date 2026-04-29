AI, affordability reshape India's smartphone buying trends in 2026: Report

India’s smartphone market is undergoing a structural shift, with consumers moving away from specification-led upgrades towards more experience-driven decisions, according to the Smartphone Insights Report 2026 released by Flipkart in collaboration with Counterpoint Research.

The report highlights that artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a central factor in purchase decisions, even as rising costs and changing usage patterns prompt users to rethink how often and why they upgrade devices.

The findings point to a maturing market, where buyers are balancing performance, AI capabilities, design and long-term value, rather than upgrading for incremental hardware improvements.

AI shifts from feature to purchase driver

According to the report, nearly 89 per cent of users say AI features influence their purchase decisions, marking a shift from AI as a differentiator to a core expectation.

AI is now integrated into everyday smartphone usage, including voice assistance, search, content creation and personalisation. The report also highlights a move towards more advanced AI experiences such as AI agents, hyper-personalisation and multimodal interactions across text, voice, image and video.

Usage patterns differ across users

AI usage varies across demographics. Gen Z users are primarily using AI for content creation and entertainment, while millennials are using it for productivity and planning.

Women users are increasingly relying on AI for everyday assistance and lifestyle-related tasks. The report suggests adoption is becoming use-case driven rather than uniform.

Smartphones become more proactive tools

As AI capabilities expand, smartphones are evolving into more proactive tools. The report points to a shift towards conversational interfaces and contextual assistance, where devices are expected to understand user intent and help complete tasks.

Advances in on-device AI are supporting this transition by enabling faster and more context-aware interactions without relying entirely on cloud processing.

Mid-range segment becomes key battleground

While AI features were initially limited to premium smartphones, their influence is expanding into the mid-range segment, particularly in the Rs 15,000–20,000 price band.

AI is increasingly becoming a baseline expectation in this category, intensifying competition among brands alongside performance and camera capabilities.

Design gains prominence

Beyond AI, design is becoming more important in purchase decisions. The report states that 64 per cent of consumers prefer colourful devices, with users willing to pay an additional 5 per cent for preferred colours and materials.

This trend is more pronounced among women, Gen Z users and consumers in Tier-2 markets, reflecting a growing emphasis on personal expression.

Shift from specifications to experience

The report highlights a broader move from specification-based comparisons to experience-led decisions. Consumers are prioritising real-world performance over individual hardware specifications.

Features such as performance, camera capabilities and battery life are increasingly viewed as baseline expectations rather than differentiators.

ALSO READ: Lovable mobile app lets you make apps even if you are no coding expert

Value remains central

Despite rising expectations, affordability remains a key factor. About 60 per cent of users prioritise value for money, followed by brand trust at 57 per cent and online reviews at 56 per cent.

While consumers are willing to spend more, decisions remain grounded in perceived value.

Selective spending and longer upgrade cycles

Users are increasingly selective about spending. Around 45 per cent are willing to pay more for better performance, while 57 per cent prioritise camera improvements.

Replacement cycles are also lengthening, extending from around 3.5 years to nearly four years, indicating more deliberate upgrade behaviour.

At the same time, 33 per cent of users are opting for EMI schemes to access higher-end devices.

Rising costs add pressure

The report highlights rising memory prices as a key factor influencing smartphone pricing. Higher component costs are limiting pricing flexibility and affecting upgrade decisions.

This is also driving interest in refurbished and value-focused alternatives.

AI agents and on-device AI next

Looking ahead, the report identifies AI agents and advanced on-device AI as the next phase of smartphone evolution.

These developments are expected to move AI beyond individual features towards systems capable of handling tasks and workflows, while enabling faster and more personalised experiences.

Market moves towards maturity

Overall, the report suggests India’s smartphone market is entering a more mature phase. Consumers are making more informed, value-driven decisions, with less emphasis on frequent upgrades and greater focus on long-term usability.

While AI is emerging as a key driver, performance, design, affordability and reliability continue to shape purchase decisions, reflecting a shift towards more considered adoption.