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Home / Technology / Tech News / Fusion CX to invest ₹100 cr in Bengal Silicon Valley campus, plans 9k jobs

Fusion CX to invest ₹100 cr in Bengal Silicon Valley campus, plans 9k jobs

The customer experience and business process solutions provider will develop an 11-storey facility in New Town near Kolkata, with the project expected to employ over 9,000 people at full capacity

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The company said the investment follows the launch of its Centre of Excellence for E-Commerce in Siliguri in August 2025 | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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Fusion CX, a multinational customer experience and business process solutions provider, said it will invest ₹100 crore over the next three years to set up an IT and ITeS campus at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town near Kolkata.

The Kolkata-headquartered company said it has secured 1.06 acres of land in Action Area II for the proposed project, which will house an 11-storeyed facility with a built-up area of around 200,000 square feet.

The upcoming campus is expected to generate employment for more than 9,000 people at full capacity and further strengthen West Bengal as Fusion CX's largest offshore delivery cluster.

 

"West Bengal offers a lot of potential. We are hopeful that the new government will make the investment climate conducive. We will invest around ₹100 crore over the next three years in this facility. The campus has the potential to generate employment for more than 9,000 people at full capacity," Fusion CX co-founder, managing director and CEO Pankaj Dhanuka told PTI.

"We started our journey in West Bengal in 2004. Today, Fusion CX operates delivery centres in 15 countries, employing over 15,000 people, while West Bengal remains our largest offshore delivery cluster. We stayed rooted in this state through its most challenging business years because this is where Fusion CX was born," he said.

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Dhanuka said the state's talent pool, improving infrastructure, and strategic location as a gateway to eastern and northeastern India have made it a natural base for global customer experience delivery operations.

"West Bengal offers a rare combination of a highly capable workforce, competitive real estate, and a government that is actively building the infrastructure for technology-led growth. The Bengal Silicon Valley campus is how we grow into that opportunity at scale," he added.

Fusion CX currently employs more than 4,700 people across five delivery centres in West Bengal -- Kolkata, Howrah, Durgapur, Kalyani and Siliguri -- serving clients in sectors such as telecom, e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare and retail.

The company said the investment follows the launch of its Centre of Excellence for E-Commerce in Siliguri in August 2025. The facility onboarded four major e-commerce clients within three months of commencing operations.

Dhanuka said the company has been registering annual growth of around 35 per cent over the last few years and expects the momentum to continue in the current fiscal, supported by AI-driven service augmentation.

Fusion CX has also received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed ₹1,000 crore initial public offering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Bengal Silicon Valley IT firms IT jobs

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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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