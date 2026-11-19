Google has announced the winners of its Best Apps and Games of 2026 awards in India, with video-editing app Adobe Premiere and role-playing video game Arknights: Endfield taking the top honours. The annual awards recognise mobile apps and games across several categories, highlighting experiences developed by both Indian and international teams.

This year's selection spans a range of uses, from creative tools and household services to sports streaming and fitness tracking. Among the apps recognised are Wispr Flow, which converts speech into text, and Pronto, a platform for booking household help. The gaming list includes puzzle game Monument Valley 3, Pokémon Champions and Indian battle royale title ScarFall 2.0.

Google Play Best Apps of 2026

Several of this year's winners focus on video editing, illustration and other creative tools. Adobe Premiere was named Best App of 2026 for bringing video-editing features such as a multitrack timeline, precise editing controls and speech enhancement to mobile devices.

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Wispr Flow was named Best Innovative App. It converts spoken words into formatted text across apps, removing filler words and correcting errors. It also supports languages including Hindi and Hinglish, allowing users to dictate messages instead of typing them.

Several Indian apps also featured on the list, particularly in categories focused on everyday use.

Pronto won the Best Productivity Partner award for helping users book household services, including cleaning and laundry.

Baby Development & Milestones received the Best Under The Radar award for its age-based activities and child development milestone tracking for parents.

Zolio: Daily Journal & Diary won the Best for Skill Building category for its journalling and personal reflection features.

Pocket FM was named Best for Entertainment for its episodic audio stories.

FanCode won the Best for Sports Fans award for bringing live sports, scores and highlights together.

Google also recognised apps designed to work across devices. Strava won Best Cross-device App for connecting fitness activity tracking across compatible devices, while Pocket Casts was named Best for Watches for bringing podcast listening to Wear OS smartwatches.

Google Play Best Games of 2026

This year's gaming winners cover different genres, from exploration and puzzle-solving to multiplayer battles and sports simulations.

Arknights: Endfield won both Best Game and Best Story. Set in the fictional world of Talos-II, the game combines exploration, resource gathering and industrial development. Players lead a team of characters called Operators through the game's environment.

Monument Valley 3 was named Best Indie. The puzzle game uses shifting architecture, perspective and logic to guide players through its levels.

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Other games recognised across categories include: