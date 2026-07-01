Govt reviews WhatsApp username feature amid fraud, impersonation fears

The government is looking into WhatsApp's planned username feature amid concerns it could be misused for impersonation and fraud, people familiar with the matter said.

The government will assess potential risks, the sources said, adding that the Meta-owned platform's latest announcement raises concerns.

The feature may allow users to adopt usernames resembling those of bonafide agencies and other entities, potentially enabling impersonation and fraud, they said, adding that it could have adverse implications for public safety and society.

The government will not compromise on national security or public safety, the sources added.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp announced the introduction of usernames, a feature that will allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

The company has opened early reservations for usernames, which will be officially rolled out later this year.

"Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

According to the messaging platform, the move is aimed at enhancing user privacy, particularly in group chats or when connecting with new acquaintances, by eliminating the need to exchange phone numbers.