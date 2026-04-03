GTA Online gets Neighbourhood Watch event, new vehicles, rewards: Details

Rockstar Games has rolled out a new “Neighbourhood Watch” event in GTA Online, introducing law enforcement-themed content and limited-time bonuses across Los Santos and Blaine County. The update brings new police vehicles, Dispatch Work missions, and increased payouts across multiple activities. Players can also unlock outfits, access discounts on vehicles and properties, and earn additional rewards through weekly challenges and Twitch Drops, with most benefits running until mid-April.

New vehicles, Dispatch Work and rewards

As part of the event, Rockstar Games has introduced two new law enforcement vehicles — the Bravado Buffalo Cruiser and the Bravado Buffalo STX Pursuit. The Buffalo Cruiser is available via Warstock Cache & Carry and is also on display at The Vinewood Car Club, where GTA+ members can get a 20 per cent discount.

GTA+ members also receive early access to the Buffalo STX Pursuit, which is free to claim before it becomes available to all players on April 9. To purchase decommissioned law enforcement vehicles, players must complete the initial Slush Fund setup mission from The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid.

Rockstar Games has also announced a 35 per cent discount on several law enforcement vehicles, including models like the Bravado Dorado Cruiser and Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser, available through April 15.

The update introduces new Dispatch Work missions, where players assist Officer Vincent Effenburger in tasks such as tracking fugitives and transporting prisoners. These missions unlock after completing the Slush Fund setup mission and can be launched while driving a law enforcement vehicle. All Dispatch Work missions are offering 2x GTA$ and RP for two weeks, with GTA+ members receiving 3x rewards.

Weekly challenges, bonuses and additional content

Players completing five Dispatch Work missions between April 2 and April 8 will receive the Summer LSPD Officer Outfit along with GTA$200,000. Completing two Bail Office bounties between April 9 and April 15 will unlock the Winter LSPD Officer Outfit and GTA$100,000.

For players on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC (Enhanced), owning the Declasse Park Ranger vehicle and logging in between April 2 and April 8 will unlock the Winter Park Ranger Outfit, while logging in again between April 9 and April 15 will grant the Summer version.

Rockstar Games has also enabled 2x GTA$ and RP across multiple activities, including Firefighter missions and Wildlife Photography, with GTA+ members receiving up to 4x rewards in select cases. The Vespucci Job mode is offering 2x rewards through April 8, followed by its Remix version from April 9 to April 15. Pursuit Races will offer 3x GTA$, RP, and LS Car Meet reputation between April 9 and April 15, while Community Series jobs will provide 2x rewards through April 15.

Bail Office activities are also part of the event, with double staff income and 2x GTA$ and RP on standard bounties and Most Wanted targets from April 9 to April 15. Players can also purchase Bail Offices, along with upgrades and modifications, at a 40 per cent discount.

Additionally, Rockstar Games is offering Twitch Drops from April 2 to April 15, allowing players to earn up to GTA$1,000,000 and the Winter Highway Patrol Outfit based on watch time. GTA+ members receive added benefits, including early access to vehicles and increased rewards across select activities, and continue to have access to NBA 2K26 through the GTA+ Games Library until April 20.