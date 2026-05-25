Huawei's Tau Scaling Law: What it means for China and global chip race

Chinese tech giant Huawei on Monday said it has developed a new principle, Tau Scaling Law, which it said could help the company narrow the technology gap with global semiconductor leaders such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel.

The announcement comes amid an intensifying global race to develop advanced semiconductors for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, as countries and companies compete to build more powerful and efficient computing systems. Additionally, the US imposed sweeping export restrictions on advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to curb China’s technological progress, pushing Chinese companies to accelerate efforts to develop domestic alternatives and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

Huawei's semiconductor chief, He Tingbo, said that the new law will break through the limits of Moore's Law and continue pursuing advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies. Huawei also calls the new law Her's Law, based on He's contributions to the company.

He said at the 2026 IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems (ISCAS) in Shanghai that the tech giant’s new Kirin chips will adopt the new technology and are scheduled to launch later this year.

What is the Tau Scaling Law?

Huawei said its new Tau Scaling Law is guided by the “evolution of both semiconductors and electronic systems”.

According to the company, the new principle allows engineers to reduce signal delay and steadily improve transistor density to continue advancing chip computing power beyond the limits of Moore’s Law, which relies on shrinking transistors to increase computing performance.

Rather than depending solely on making transistors physically smaller, the approach focuses on improving chip design, circuit architecture, and system integration to deliver higher performance and efficiency.

Huawei said the new chip design approach could help it achieve computing performance comparable to 1.4-nanometre-class chips by 2031. Its Kirin chipset line will be the first to fully adopt the new principle and will power Huawei’s flagship smartphones scheduled for release later this year.

The new principle will also be adopted for Huawei’s other AI computing chip products to improve computing performance.

What is Moore's Law?

Moore’s Law refers to the observation made by Intel co-founder Gordon Moore in 1965 that the number of transistors on a semiconductor chip tends to double roughly every two years. This increase occurs with minimal cost increase, resulting in higher processing power and better performance.

For decades, the principle has guided the semiconductor industry’s push toward smaller and more powerful chips. However, as transistors approach physical and engineering limits at advanced nodes, chipmakers are increasingly exploring alternative approaches such as advanced packaging, chip stacking, and system-level optimisation to improve performance.

What does Tau Scaling Law mean for Huawei?

The new principle is expected to help Huawei continue improving computing performance even as the semiconductor industry faces growing difficulties in shrinking transistor sizes under Moore’s Law. Once successful, it will reduce the company’s and China’s dependence on foreign semiconductor technologies amid continued US export restrictions.

Furthermore, Huawei’s plan to use the new law for AI computing chips will position it as a domestic alternative to U.S. firms such as Nvidia.

Huawei also said it has already incorporated elements of the new design principle across 381 chip types used in consumer electronics, networking, and computing products over the past six years.

How does Huawei’s new chip position it against TSMC and Intel?

While Huawei’s new design approach is expected to achieve computing performance comparable to 1.4-nanometre-class chips within five years, TSMC and Intel are targeting production of 1.4-nanometre chips around 2029, potentially leaving the Chinese firm a few years behind its competitors.

The announcement also reflects a broader shift within the semiconductor industry as companies look beyond traditional transistor shrinking to improve computing performance. As Moore’s Law slows, chipmakers are increasingly focusing on advanced packaging technologies, chip stacking, and tighter integration between processors and memory systems.

AI chipmakers such as Nvidia, Google, and Amazon are already pursuing similar approaches to improve AI computing performance and efficiency.

Huawei’s latest announcement signals that China’s semiconductor industry is attempting to compete not only in manufacturing scale, but also in next-generation chip design and system architecture.