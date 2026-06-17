IBM overhang is over now, we had to stand on our own: Kyndryl India head

What are some of the key focus areas for you in India? In banking, we positioned Kyndryl as a full-stack application services company - application plus infrastructure. So banking and financial services is a very clear focus area for us. And within that, the small banking segment is one where we are fairly well established. The second area is manufacturing, conglomerates, and airports. The opportunity for us there is leveraging our incumbency on the IT side to expand our footprint into OT and automation. The third area is global capability centres. We invested in the team, but our approach to addressing that space is not from the lens of deploying hundreds of people there but how to use AI. Within the public sector, it is a very focused set of ministries and departments where we have done some work, and that is where we are concentrating. Telecom will still feature in terms of expansion into networks.

Most IT services firms have faced prolonged revenue and margin pressure over the last few years due to a slow growth environment and the impact of AI. Has it been the same for you? When I look at this overall, the business that we do is essential services, and I will give an example. Most of our customers in India are in the essential services space. They are not discretionary, so you will not stop them. One of our customers is Mother Dairy in Delhi. The whole city was in lockdown during the pandemic, nobody was allowed to move around, but we were manning the data centres and technology systems. Our people were given special passes to travel to the data centres and manage them. Why was it so critical? Because the systems that run the distribution of Mother Dairy's network of milk and booths and everything else are an essential service. Similarly, with the Bengaluru airport and Dr Lal Pathlabs.

Is the IBM overhang completely gone now that you complete five years of being spun-off from the company? Yes, I think the overhang is completely gone. Obviously, when you step out, you carry a book of business, but it was very clear. It was a spin-off. IBM did not retain any holdings; it was an independent company, so we had to stand on our own. India, very specifically, is a market that leapfrogs technology. We did not have mainframes; we went straight to client-server. We did not have custom applications, we went straight to package applications, and then straight to mobile and apps. India as a market gives us the opportunity to look at scale and complexity and also demands a degree of engineering frugality. So, we took the India market opportunity as an area where we could build capabilities and solutions, make them work for India, and then scale them globally. Many examples have come out of our India labs to the rest of the world. That is one big way we have built that distinctiveness.

The second part is that, while we were doing this, a large part of our work, which continues, is supporting employees and end users. The whole dynamic of how you manage devices and user support changed. Previously, everything came to a per-office environment, but now it is spread out. So how do you build the infrastructure fabric to enable remote connectivity, bring in security, and bring in the right systems? That is where people were investing money and doing that. I would call this overall journey the transition from mission-critical IT to mission-critical AI. That is the journey we are all on right now. We are all figuring it out. The opportunity this presents is far more impactful, because it readies the enterprise for very different journeys. There were a few customers who said their business had softened, so let us revisit things, but many more came back and said, I need to keep my business running, I need it to be more resilient, please support us.