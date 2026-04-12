India races to build sentinels of the space as orbital threats mount

The government is now reportedly in talks with private startups to develop a protection mechanism through “bodyguard satellites”. These satellites are designed to constantly monitor, protect and respond to threats against the country’s space assets.

India expects a first test launch this year, potentially joining the United States, Russia, China, Germany, France and Japan in either having such satellites or plans to build them. These satellites carry sensors for surveillance, propulsion systems for rapid repositioning, and countermeasure technologies to disable threats. Indian startups have capabilities to launch such satellites or are developing them, according to industry sources.

Securing assets

“There is no formal announcement from the government in this regard. However, a lot of our startups are well equipped. This is vital because space assets are becoming very critical, especially in the communication and navigation segments,” said Lieutenant General (retd.) A K Bhatt, director-general of industry body Indian Space Association (ISpA).

“Hence, we should have our space domain awareness, which will give us an idea about where our assets are and where our adversaries are. After awareness, comes the role of protecting [assets],” he said, adding that companies such as Agnikul Cosmos and OrbitAID Aerospace may play a major role in building bodyguard satellites.

Agnikul may well be one of the possible players, as it wields a unique patented technology that transforms a rocket’s upper stage into a functional hosting platform. While traditional missions leave these stages to drift as space debris, Agnikul’s approach repurposes the hardware into a valuable orbital “bus”.

OrbitAID Aerospace is also expected to play a major role with its specialised in-orbit refuelling technology. By replenishing satellites in the vacuum of space, OrbitAID not only extends the operational lifespan of critical assets but also directly tackles the growing crisis of space junk.

“We are not focusing on bodyguard now but upper stage extension test is part of our upcoming mission. We have patented our upper stage [technology], and it has all the ability to survive in space,” said Srinath Ravichandran, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Agnikul.

“The upper stage itself can become a bodyguard, as it is in comparable orbits and in physical proximity. This can be done without burdening the existing satellite,” he told Business Standard. “We want to keep the upper stage alive, and in this case we want to keep it as a bodyguard. For other rockets, the upper stage becomes dysfunctional and in our case it will act as a bodyguard.”

Sakthikumar R, founder and CEO of OrbitAID, said bodyguard satellites will be crucial for space infrastructure. “From passive payloads to active protection, bodyguard satellites redefine how we secure and sustain space infrastructure. They are also silent sentinels of orbit — protecting, monitoring and extending the life of critical space assets in an increasingly contested domain,” Sakthikumar said.

Countries protecting their space assets through sensors and ground radars is standard practice — bodyguard satellites are a new concept.

“The concept is having one space asset protect another space asset. It is meant to protect another high-value satellite — by monitoring, detecting, countering and preventing [threats] as per requirement. There are jamming and spoofing threats, too,” Ravichandran said.

India, Japan, France and Germany plan to pursue or are building such satellites or space planes to shield spacecraft from adversaries, according to a report released earlier this month by the Secure World Foundation (SWF).

“If a country detects such an asset nearby, it can eliminate or confuse it. Since the concern of space debris is also getting higher, people are mandated to be responsible that way. Usually, unless you are self-destructive you will not go and hit a satellite. So, the primary objective of such satellites globally is protecting your assets in case of electronic warfare,” Ravichandran added.

France in 2019 unveiled plans for a fleet of laser-armed “patroller” satellites to counter potential threats. Since 2023, the European Defence Fund has its own initiative: an “Autonomous Space Situational Awareness Bodyguard Onboard Satellite.” Japan has announced plans to launch a bodyguard satellite by 2029. In November 2025, Germany announced a space security strategy, which includes “developing bodyguard satellites and reusable space planes to inspect and affect an adversary’s systems”.

China is reportedly testing “dog fighting” satellites to manoeuvre aggressively around other satellites. According to space tracking site N2YO.com, India maintains 107 satellites in orbit, compared to China’s 1,124 and the United States’ 12,598. The US reportedly has capabilities to manipulate and jam threats through proximity monitoring of suspicious behaviour. It can “box in” hostile satellites to defend critical assets.

Defence show

While India may lag in sheer numbers, it has significant space defence capabilities. It successfully demonstrated anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities through Mission Shakti in 2019, making it the fourth nation with the ability to destroy satellites in orbit. As part of the mission, an indigenous Kinetic Kill Vehicle intercepted a low-Earth orbit satellite at 300 km altitude with high precision.

“While India continues to insist that it is against the weaponisation of space, India may be moving toward an offensive counterspace posture. India is reportedly in the early stages of working on directed energy weapons. In 2025, India successfully showcased twice its ability to manoeuvre civilian space assets in orbit, marking an important step toward developing rendezvous and docking technology for space assets,” said the SWF report.

The country has a broader ₹27,000 crore plan for space security, including a roadmap for 50 surveillance satellites that will act like India’s “eye in the sky”.