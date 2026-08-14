India ranks fifth in GenAI patent filings; China at top: WIPO report

The push for patents illustrates how companies are moving from experimentation to large commercial deployment of AI. India published 929 generative AI patents in 2024 and 2025 alone — equating to nearly 70 per cent of the 1,350 patents it published over the ent­ire previous decade (2014–2023).

China led the global rankings with 43,383 AI patent filings in 2024 and 2025 — surpassing its total output of 38,210 over the previous decade. The country now accounts for over 70 per cent of all GenAI patents published worldwide, illustrating its innovation prowess.

The United States follows with a 10 per cent share of global GenAI patents over the past two years. Its filings expanded at a 92 per cent CAGR, reflecting how fast commercial enterprise is driving patenting activity in that country.

Japan took third place with a 6.5 per cent share of published patents over the last two years, posting a staggering 230 per cent CAGR. This surge was largely driven by SoftBank, which emerged as the single largest GenAI patent holder in 2025 with over 3,000 published patent families. Rounding out the top five were South Korea with a 3.7 per cent share, and India at 2 per cent.

However, those after the top five countries — like Germany in sixth place, the United Kingdom at the number eight spot, and Canada and Switzerland — are clearly narrowing the gap with countries like India as they hit the accelerator on patenting.