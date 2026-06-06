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Home / Technology / Tech News / Indian firms showcase products, seek partnerships at Taiwan tech expo

Indian firms showcase products, seek partnerships at Taiwan tech expo

Indian electronics manufacturer Sahasra and software firm Zoho showcased their products and services at a major technology trade event COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei

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he event a leading global exhibition focused on artificial intelligence, computing technologies and startups concluded on Friday

Press Trust of India Taipei
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

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Indian electronics manufacturer Sahasra and software firm Zoho showcased their products and services at a major technology trade event in Taipei this week, as they sought to attract customers and partnerships in overseas markets.

While the event witnessed significant participation from Indian buyers, a handful of Indian companies also exhibited at COMPUTEX 2026, which featured a record 6,000 booths from 1,500 exhibitors representing 33 countries.

Sahasra Electronics, part of the Sahasra Group, displayed its microSD cards at the event. The company said it received encouraging responses from customers from different markets.

"We have customers in China, we have customers in the US, Europe and the UK, so we are meeting customers here, and we are getting very, very good responses," said Ankur Dwivedi, strategic account manager at Sahasra.

 

The company said it was using the event to explore new partnerships, technology collaborations and potential joint ventures.

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"We are here to explore partnerships in terms of customers and in terms of technology, innovation and joint venture kind of thing where we can participate and implement technologies in India also," Dwivedi said.

Zoho Corporation, which provides cloud-based business software and software-as-a-service applications, said Taiwan was emerging as an important market for the company and that businesses in the region were increasingly engaging with its products.

"We are here in Taiwan because it is a growing market for us, it has good potential for Zoho," said Eng Kit Goh, market lead for Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

"There is a lot of opportunity for us in Taipei and Taiwan in general in terms of digital adoption, a lot of businesses are engaging with us," he said.

Zoho said India's growing reputation in software development and technology services had helped build trust among customers in Taiwan.

"People have recognised Indian expertise in terms of technology, in terms of software development, there is a trust as well," Goh said.

Organisers said they hoped to see greater participation from Indian companies in future editions of the exhibition as technology cooperation between the two sides continued to expand.

"We are extending a warm invitation to India's vibrant tech industry, encouraging stronger participation as the show continues to grow into one of the world's most influential platforms for AI and technology innovation," said James C F Huang, Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

Strategic partnerships in semiconductor manufacturing, AI infrastructure and electronics supply chains have strengthened India-Taiwan technology ties in recent years. While Taiwan provides technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities, India offers a large consumer market, raw materials and a skilled workforce.

The event a leading global exhibition focused on artificial intelligence, computing technologies and startups concluded on Friday.

According to the organisers, the exhibition attracted 111,312 buyers and visitors from 152 countries and regions, including Japan, the United States, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, India, Thailand and Malaysia.

Companies such as Nvidia, Intel, Marvell and Qualcomm unveiled major products and initiatives during the exhibition. Most of these firms already have a significant presence in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Taiwan Indian companies Zoho Corporation Zoho

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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