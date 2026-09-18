iPhone 18 Pro series now on sale in India, but delivery slips to October

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro series is now on sale in India, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max available through Apple’s online and offline stores, authorised retailers and select quick-commerce platforms. However, customers ordering the new iPhones through Apple’s online store will have to wait until October for delivery, with the exact timeline varying by model and storage variant. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 are also now available in India. Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, however, will go on sale in India on October 23, with pre-orders starting October 16.

iPhone 18 Pro series: Price and variants

iPhone 18 Pro

256GB: Rs 1,64,900

512GB: Rs 1,89,900

1TB: Rs 2,39,900

5TB: Rs 3,14,900

Colours: Burgundy, Glacier, black and Silver

iPhone 18 Pro Max

256GB: Rs 1,79,900

512GB: Rs 2,04,900

1TB: Rs 2,54,900

5TB: Rs 3,29,900

Colours: Burgundy, Glacier, black and Silver

Offers:

No-cost EMI: Up to 6 months from select banks.

Bank offer: Cashback up to Rs 7,000 on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Apple Trade-In: You can get up to Rs 81,500 when you exchange an existing device and apply its value toward a new iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4: Price and variants

Apple Watch Series 12

It is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes.

Aluminium (GPS or GPS + Cellular): Starts at Rs 56,900

Dark bronze, black, and light gold options, space gray

Titanium (GPS + Cellular): Starts at Rs 99,900

Radiant gold, natural titanium

Ceramic (GPS + Cellular): Starts at Rs 124900

Pearl white and night blue

Offers:

No-cost EMI: Available for up to 6 months with select banks.

Bank offer: Cashback up to Rs 4,000 on eligible cards.

Apple Watch Ultra 4

Alpine Loop: Rs 1,09,900.

Trail Loop: Rs 1,09,900.

Ocean Band: Rs 1,09,900.

Titanium Milanese Loop: Rs 1,24,900.

Colours: Natural and Black

Offers:

No-cost EMI: Available for up to 6 months with select banks.

Bank offer: Cashback up to Rs 6,000 on eligible cards.

AirPods 5: Price and variants

AirPods 5: Rs 14,900.

AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case: Rs 17,900

Offers:

No-cost EMI: Available for up to 6 months with select banks.

Bank: Rs 4,000 cashback on AirPods with eligible cards.

Availability and delivery timeline

The latest iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 are available through Apple’s online and offline stores in India. The devices are also available through select authorised third-party retailers, as well as on quick-commerce platforms at select locations.

As per Apple’s online store delivery of the new devices vary by variant, storage and more. However, customers can also opt for store pickup from Apple Stores in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

For those ordering the new iPhone 18 Pro from Apple’s online store, delivery is expected between October 3 and 9, irrespective of the storage variant. However, for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, the expected delivery date ranges between October 9 and 20.

Deliveries of the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 depends on the finish, size and strap option that you pick. For example, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 12 with Titanium finish and Sport Band in S–M size is expected to be delivered between October 3 and 9. However, for the same model with M–L size Sport Band, the expected delivery date is September 20 to 23

As per the Apple Store listing, AirPods 5 delivery is expected from September 20 onwards.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro series, Watch Series, Airpods 5: What’s new

The iPhone 18 Pro series gets a more substantial camera upgrade this year, along with the new A20 Pro chip, improved thermal management and larger batteries. The biggest change is the addition of a variable aperture to the 48MP Fusion Main camera, giving users control over aperture for the first time on an iPhone.

The 48MP Fusion Main camera now has a variable aperture that can automatically adjust according to lighting and depth of field. Users can also manually choose from four aperture settings. Apple has added Pro Controls for adjusting aperture, shutter speed and white balance, along with a histogram for checking exposure. Photographic Styles now include texture and grain controls. Cinematic effects can be applied after recording to videos shot at up to 60 fps. Audio Mix can now isolate music in addition to improving voices.

The Dynamic Island is smaller and can now display three Live Activities at once.

Both the models are powered by the A20 Pro, built on a 2nm process and has a six-core CPU, seven-core GPU and dual 16-core Neural Engine. Apple says the chip has 50 per cent more memory bandwidth than the A19 Pro, while the GPU is up to 40 per cent faster. A redesigned vapour chamber with three times the surface area of the previous generation is designed to improve sustained performance. Siri AI is built into iOS 27, with personal context understanding, onscreen awareness and a new Siri mode in the Camera app.

Apple's new Watch lineup gets a bigger health focus this year, with the same S11 chip and Health Sensing System coming to both the Series 12 and Ultra 4. The new system increases the frequency of heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) measurements and adds a new Readiness score. There is also a new Audio Intelligence system that uses Apple Intelligence and built-in microphones to power features such as Live Rewind and Sound Recognition.

The Apple Watch Series 12 features the new S11 chip and an upgraded Health Sensing System with new optical and electrical heart sensors. It measures heart rate every five seconds and takes HRV readings up to 24 times more frequently. A new Readiness score rates users from 0 to 10 based on activity, training load, vitals and sleep. The watch also offers daytime vitals tracking, up to 24 hours of battery life and faster charging, while improved pedometer technology and machine learning enhance step tracking.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is powered by the S11 chip and a new Health Sensing System, with HRV measurements taken up to 24 times more frequently. It introduces a new Readiness score based on activity, training load, vitals and sleep, while offering up to 50 hours of regular battery life and up to 84 hours in Low Power Mode. For longer activities, Extended Workout mode supports up to 25 hours of GPS and heart-rate tracking, rising to 45 hours in Max Extended Workout mode. watchOS 27 also brings new Audio Intelligence features and Siri AI.

Apple has also updated its standard AirPods lineup with AirPods 5. The biggest change is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is now available across both AirPods 5 models.

Apple says AirPods 5 offer up to 50 per cent more noise reduction than AirPods 4 with ANC.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max go on sale in India as Apple Stores see rush Adaptive Audio automatically switches between ANC and Transparency mode based on the surroundings.

iPhone Duo

Apple has also introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, featuring a passport-like design with a 5.4-inch outer display that unfolds into a 7.6-inch inner screen. Apple says it is the thinnest iPhone ever when unfolded. It comes in Star White and Night Sky, starts at Rs 2,99,900, and will be available from October 23, with pre-orders opening October 16.

iPhone 18 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Always-On display

Processor: Apple A20 Pro

CPU: 6-core CPU

GPU: 7-core GPU

Neural Engine: Dual 16-core Neural Engine, 32 cores total

Main camera: 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture

Front camera: 18MP center stage

Camera controls: Aperture, shutter speed, white balance and histogram

Video: Cinematic effects after capture at up to 60fps; 4K Dolby Vision HDR Time-lapse

Dynamic Island: Redesigned, supports three Live Activities

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread

Wireless chip: N1

Cellular modem: C2

Battery: Up to 36 hours of video playback

Charging: Up to 50 per cent in around 15 minutes wired; 50% in 30 minutes wirelessly

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Specifications