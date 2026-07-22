IT ministry scheduled to meet experts on children's digital safety on Thurs

The IT Ministry also wants to understand from all stakeholders the impact of social media bans across the globe, and whether they have achieved the intended results, the sources added.

“We have to study the experiences of other countries in this regard. It is not necessary that a regulation model that has worked in Australia or the UK works here as well. The point to discuss is if there are other measures that will work for us,” a senior government official said.

The IT ministry is also likely to discuss the increase in the proliferation of child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) on various peer-to-peer messaging platforms and social media intermediaries, the necessary increase in penal actions needed to contain such illegal content, and other necessary measures, a person aware of the agenda of Thursday’s meeting said.

The meeting comes shortly after the ministry took cognisance of the presence of CSEAM content on social media and messaging platforms, and issued strict instructions to all intermediaries to immediately take down all such content.