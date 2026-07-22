IT ministry scheduled to meet experts on children's digital safety on Thurs
The IT Ministry will meet experts on Thursday to discuss children's online safety, CSEAM, social media regulations and global approaches to protecting young internet users
Aashish Aryan
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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has invited technology policy advocacy groups, non-governmental organisations, child safety and other experts to discuss online children and youth safety, prevention of child sexual exploitation and abuse material, and overall digital well-being of users below the age of 18 years on Thursday, sources said.