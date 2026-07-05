Japanese companies look to bet on GCCs amid India's innovation push

India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem has evolved into one of the most dynamic engines of global enterprise transformation. Within this evolving landscape, Japanese corporations are entering a particularly important phase of engagement with India.

Historically cautious in adopting large-scale offshore capability models, Japanese enterprises are now accelerating their

investments in India to address structural shifts in the global economy.

Overview 2,100+ established GCCs in India

Around 50% have ownership mandates and a transformation agenda

Around 25% Forbes Global 2000 companies have GCCs in India

About 2.6x multiplier in direct Gross Value Addition (GVA) contribution from GCCs

FY25: $168bn

FY30: $155bn-199bn ERD led GCCs: India has seen an increased interest from global corporates to set up GCCs, including from Japan. Among APAC-headquartered companies operating GCCs in India, Japan represents the largest cohort, with over 100 companies, accounting for about 5-6 per cent of India’s overall GCC ecosystem and with presence in major sectors.