Like YouTube Shorts, Instagram now lets you tap to pause reels: What's new

Instagram has introduced a new tap-to-pause feature for Reels, allowing users to pause videos with a single tap. Earlier, users had to press and hold the screen to pause a Reel. According to Instagram, the update aims to make playback controls simpler and improve the overall viewing experience. YouTube also offers a similar feature for its Shorts, where users can tap once to pause or play a video.

Instagram tap-to-pause feature: What changes

According to the company, users can now pause a Reel with a single tap and tap again to resume playback. Earlier, pausing required pressing and holding the screen, which the company said many users found less convenient and inconsistent. Once a Reel is paused, users will also see a “Mute” option, giving them more control over audio while watching content.

Instagram’s official creators account shared the update on Threads, stating that this gives viewers more control and ensures they don’t miss moments from content.

The new system is designed to make interactions more intuitive, especially for users who want to pause and closely view content without holding the screen.

AI voice effects for voice notes in DMs

ALSO READ: Realme launches P4 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery in India: Check price In related news, Instagram has introduced a feature that adds AI-powered voice effects to direct messages. The company said users can now change the style of their voice notes before sending them, while still keeping the original tone, rhythm and emotion of their voice.

Unlike traditional voice filters that can significantly change audio, the feature is said to keep the voice clear while adding subtle changes. Instagram said that these effects can make the voice appear more playful, stylised or character-like, without distorting the natural flow of speech. When a voice note is sent with an effect, the recipient can see which one was used and can tap on it to apply the same effect in their reply.