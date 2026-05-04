Mac mini M4 entry model disappears from Apple Store in India: Discontinued?

Apple has removed the base variant of its Mac mini M4 from its official store after weeks of stock shortages and delayed deliveries. The 256GB version had already gone out of stock earlier, but is now no longer listed on the website, pointing to a possible discontinuation.

The move comes at a time when several Mac models are facing availability issues, suggesting a broader supply-demand imbalance rather than a one-off change. Apple has not confirmed the reason, but rising demand, production constraints and a possible product refresh appear to be contributing factors.

Supply issues and high demand

One of the main reasons behind the disappearance of the base Mac mini appears to be supply shortages. Apple chief executive Tim Cook has said that both the Mac mini and Mac Studio have seen “higher than expected demand”. He linked this surge to growing interest in AI and agent-based tools, where these Macs are being widely used.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Cook said rising interest in agentic AI use cases, including tools such as OpenClaw, is pushing demand for the Mac mini and Mac Studio beyond Apple’s expectations. He added that ongoing constraints around advanced chip manufacturing and memory components are likely to keep supply tight for the next few months.

The situation is not limited to desktops. Apple is also expecting continued supply pressure for the MacBook Neo. Cook noted that demand for the company’s more affordable laptop has been “off the charts”.

At the same time, Apple is facing constraints related to “advanced nodes”, referring to the chip manufacturing process. These limitations can slow production, making it harder to meet demand.

Ongoing delays and backorders

The supply crunch is not limited to the base model. Many other Mac mini variants are currently listed as “currently unavailable” or come with delivery timelines stretching several weeks. Even on third-party platforms such as Amazon, most configurations are either sold out or heavily backordered.

The issue has been building since April, when delivery timelines for certain models started slipping. Higher-end versions with larger memory options can take several weeks or even months to ship, highlighting ongoing component shortages.

ALSO READ: Apple sales forecast surpasses estimates even as Mac shortages linger

Possible product cycle shift

Another likely reason is Apple’s product cycle. The current Mac mini lineup is expected to be nearing the end of its lifecycle, with reports suggesting that new models powered by next-generation chips could arrive soon.

Apple often reduces inventory or phases out certain configurations ahead of new launches. This may explain why the 256GB variant has been removed from the store.