Meta eyes broader AI wearable push with new glasses; pendant in works too

Meta is reportedly preparing to expand its artificial intelligence-powered wearable portfolio with multiple new products expected over the coming months. According to a report by The Information, the company is working on several new smart glasses, an AI-powered pendant, and a consumer AI assistant as it looks to move beyond its existing Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta products.

The reported roadmap includes four new smart glasses models alongside a broader strategy centred on AI-powered wearables and subscription-based services.

The developments come as competition in AI eyewear intensifies. Google recently showcased its Android XR-powered smart glasses platform at Google I/O 2026 and confirmed plans for both audio-focused and display-equipped glasses. Apple is also reportedly developing its own AI-powered smart glasses designed to rival Meta's offerings.

Together, these moves suggest major technology companies increasingly view smart glasses and other AI-enabled wearables as a potential successor to some smartphone-based experiences.

Meta’s smart glasses plans reportedly extend far beyond Ray-Ban

Meta’s current wearable strategy largely revolves around its Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses. These devices allow users to capture photos and videos, listen to music, attend calls and interact with Meta AI through voice commands.

However, according to The Information, the company is now preparing a much broader product lineup.

The report claims Meta is working on four new smart glasses models codenamed Modelo, Luna, RBM2 Refresh and Mojito VIP. Modelo could reportedly arrive as early as June, while Luna and RBM2 Refresh are expected in the autumn. Mojito VIP is said to be planned for a December launch.

At this stage, little is known about the devices themselves. RBM2 Refresh appears to be a successor to the existing Ray-Ban Meta lineup, while details about the remaining products remain limited.

READ | Apple's AI glasses could reshape eyewear like Watch did to watches: Report The number of devices reportedly under development suggests Meta wants to offer smart glasses across multiple categories, price points and use cases.

Why is Meta investing heavily in smart glasses?

For Meta, smart glasses appear to be more than another hardware category.

The company has increasingly positioned smart glasses as a key part of its AI strategy. Unlike smartphones, smart glasses combine cameras, microphones and speakers, allowing users to access AI features without constantly looking at a screen.

The current Ray-Ban Meta glasses already reflect part of that vision. Users can ask Meta AI questions about objects they are looking at, request information, translate text and perform various tasks through voice commands.

Future devices could reportedly push those capabilities further by making AI interactions more continuous and context-aware.

Meta’s AI pendant

One of the products mentioned in the report is an AI-powered pendant.

The wearable is reportedly being developed following Meta’s acquisition of Limitless in 2025. Limitless was known for creating a device called Pendant, a clip-on microphone designed to continuously record conversations and generate transcripts, summaries and searchable memories.

At the time of the acquisition, Limitless chief executive Dan Siroker reportedly said AI-enabled wearables would play a key role in Meta’s vision of bringing personal superintelligence to users, according to Engadget.

If Meta adopts a similar approach, the AI pendant could function as a wearable memory assistant that listens throughout the day and helps users recall conversations, meetings, notes and other information later.

READ: Scaling to stacking, chipmakers look beyond Moore's Law to boost computing Unlike smart glasses, which combine visual and audio inputs, the pendant would reportedly focus primarily on audio interactions.

Meta’s new AI assistant strategy

The hardware reportedly forms part of a broader AI strategy.

According to the report, Meta is developing a consumer-focused AI assistant called Hatch. The company is also said to be working on a business offering called Wearables for Work.

The goal appears to be creating an ecosystem where AI-powered devices are linked to subscription services and cloud-based AI capabilities.

According to Engadget, Meta’s vice-president of wearables, Alex Himel, said in an internal memo that the company aims to expand adoption of its AI models while encouraging users to subscribe to premium services built around them.

The reported strategy suggests Meta is looking to pair its growing wearable portfolio with recurring AI-powered subscription offerings.

What are Meta’s ‘supersensing’ glasses?

Perhaps the most futuristic part of the report involves devices reportedly codenamed Artemis and SSG.

SSG reportedly stands for "supersensing glasses". According to previous reports, these glasses could feature cameras capable of remaining active for extended periods, allowing AI systems to continuously understand and remember a user’s surroundings.

In practical terms, such devices could potentially remember where a user left an object, identify people they have met before, or provide information based on events that occurred earlier in the day.

According to a 9to5Google report, the concept resembles demonstrations shown under Meta’s Project Astra initiative, where AI systems analyse live visual information and respond in real time.

However, the supersensing concept would go further by allowing AI to maintain a more persistent understanding of a user’s environment.

While such products remain experimental, they offer a glimpse into how Meta believes AI assistants could evolve in the future.

As Meta expands, Google and Apple are close behind

Meta’s wearable push comes as rivals make similar moves.

At Google I/O 2026, Google previewed its Android XR-powered Intelligent Eyewear platform and showcased smart glasses designs developed with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

The company said its first generation of AI glasses will focus on audio interactions through Gemini AI, while more advanced display-equipped glasses remain under development.

Apple is also reportedly working on smart glasses intended to compete directly with Meta’s Ray-Ban products.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the glasses could feature cameras, microphones, speakers, Siri integration, navigation tools and media playback capabilities. However, Apple is reportedly delaying the product until late 2027 as it continues refining Siri and its visual AI technologies.