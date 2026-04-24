Meta rolls out parental monitoring of kid's AI chats on FB, IG, Messenger

Meta has introduced new supervision tools that allow parents to view the topics their teens have been discussing with Meta AI across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger over the past seven days. According to Meta, this is designed to offer greater visibility into how teens are interacting with AI, while also equipping parents with expert-backed conversation prompts and additional safeguards aimed at making these interactions safer and more transparent.

The feature is now available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Brazil. It will be released for supervising parents globally in the coming weeks.

What insights will parents now see

According to Meta, parents supervising Teen Accounts will now have access to a dedicated Insights tab, available both in-app and on the web. This section shows a summary of topics their teen has asked Meta AI about over the last week.

These topics are broad and categorised, ranging from:

School

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Travel

Writing

Health and Wellbeing

Parents can tap into each topic to explore more specific categories within it. For instance, “Lifestyle” may include fashion or food, while “Health and Wellbeing” could cover fitness or mental health.

READ: Gemini-powered Siri arrives in 2026: Can Apple catch up to Android AI? Importantly, Meta notes that this visibility is topic-level, not conversation-level. Even if Meta AI chooses not to respond to certain queries due to safety restrictions, parents will still be able to see the topic their teen attempted to engage with.

How will this work

The feature is built into Meta’s existing parental supervision tools across its apps. Once enabled, parents can access the Insights tab to get a weekly snapshot of their teen’s AI interactions.

To make these insights more actionable, Meta says it has partnered with the Cyberbullying Research Center to develop conversation starters. These are open-ended questions designed to help parents initiate discussions about AI use in a non-judgmental way.

Each prompt is accompanied by guidance explaining:

What the question is intended to uncover

How parents can approach the conversation constructively

These conversation starters are available through Meta’s Family Center and are also linked directly within the Insights tab. As per the company, this will make it easier for parents to move from observation to engagement.

What protections and tools already existed

Meta positions these new insights as an extension of its existing safety framework for Teen Accounts.

The company states that its AI experiences are designed around standards inspired by 13+ movie rating guidelines, aiming to ensure responses remain age-appropriate. In cases where a query crosses those boundaries, Meta AI may:

Decline to answer

Redirect teens to appropriate resources

In addition to AI-specific safeguards, Meta’s supervision tools already allow parents to:

Set screen time limits

Schedule breaks

View who their teen has interacted with over the past seven days

The company also reiterated that it is working on proactive alerts that would notify parents if a teen attempts to engage with Meta AI on sensitive topics such as suicide or self-harm. More details on this feature are expected to be shared later.

What is the AI Wellbeing Expert Council

Alongside the new parental insights, Meta has also introduced its AI Wellbeing Expert Council, a group of specialists tasked with guiding the development of AI experiences for teens.

The company said that the council includes members from Meta’s existing advisory groups covering areas such as suicide prevention, youth safety, and body image as well as new experts focused on responsible and ethical AI.

As per Meta, these members are affiliated with organisations and institutions, including:

National Council for Suicide Prevention

University of Michigan

University of Texas

University of Southern California

Meta added that the council will meet regularly with its internal teams to review upcoming AI features, provide feedback, and help ensure that its products remain safe and age-appropriate. The company also confirmed that the council has already contributed to shaping the parental insight tools being rolled out now.

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