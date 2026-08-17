Nvidia to invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy under OpenAI data center deal

Nvidia will ??invest $1.5 billion in SoftBank-backed SB ​Energy and secure up to 8 gigawatts of AI computing ??capacity at an Ohio campus being built by the data center developer for OpenAI.

The deal is the ‌latest where Nvidia is ​financing the ecosystem consuming ​its chips, a strategy that has helped ​fuel demand but also drawn scrutiny over the circular flows of funds from the chipmaker to its biggest customers.

Leading tech firms are increasingly ​tying together chips, power and data center development ‌as they race to secure the infrastructure needed for ​increasingly power-hungry AI models.

Chip giant Nvidia has secured land and power at Ohio's PORTS-Pike Technology Campus for ‌an AI data ​center that will use its ‌graphics processors and networking gear, with an ‌initial capacity ??of 4.25 GW.

SB Energy and SoftBank ​plan to build at least 10 GW of new power generation and invest $4.2 billion ​in Ohio grid infrastructure to support AI data centers.

Also backed by OpenAI, SB ‌Energy develops large-scale power and data center infrastructure ‌projects. Founded in 2019, the company is building several data center campuses to support rising demand tied to AI workloads.