OPPO Find X9 Ultra to get 50MP telephoto with 10x zoom: What to expect

OPPO has announced that its upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra will boast a 50MP 10x optical telephoto camera. In a recent post on X, OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau outlined the working of the smartphone’s imaging system. As per Lau, the new telephoto camera setup will help in preserving more detail in the image and improve long-distance photography. As per Lau, the 10x optical zoom on the Ultra model will offer the same clarity that the Find X9 Pro gets when paired with a teleconverter, which is sold as an additional accessory.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra will join the Find X9 series, which currently comprises the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which were launched last year.

What changes will OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s 50MP 10x optical telephoto camera bring

As per Lau’s post, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will use a 50MP sensor with a native 10x optical zoom lens. Most flagship smartphones currently offer optical zoom in the 4x to 5x range, with higher zoom levels typically relying on digital enhancement. This shift to a native 10x setup is aimed at preserving image detail at longer distances, reducing dependence on digital zoom. The post also noted that the high-resolution sensor could allow for further zoom, with up to 20x shots maintaining near-optical quality through cropping.

In practical terms, this could improve long-distance photography use cases such as concerts, events, and wildlife, where maintaining clarity at higher zoom levels is often a challenge.

How did OPPO achieve this

OPPO said the primary challenge in delivering 10x optical zoom in a smartphone lies in accommodating a longer lens system without increasing device thickness. To address this, the company has introduced what it calls a Quintuple Prism Reflection Periscope system.

As described by Pete Lau, this design uses five internal reflections to extend the optical path while reducing the physical length of the module by around 30 per cent. This allows the phone to house a longer focal length lens within a relatively slim form factor.

The company also outlined additional changes to support image quality. These include a redesigned optical path to reduce stray light, sensor-shift stabilisation to manage hand movement at higher zoom levels, and a multi-stage optical alignment process during manufacturing.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect

OPPO has confirmed that its camera-focused flagship, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, will debut next month, although an exact launch date has not yet been announced. The company shared an early teaser on X, revealing a glimpse of the device, including what appears to be a dedicated camera button with an orange accent on the right frame.

As per a report by GSMArena, OPPO’s Find series product manager Zhuo Shijie confirmed on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that both the Find X9 Ultra and the OPPO Find X9s Pro will launch in China in April, with global availability expected at the same time. The company has also opened pre-reservations in China, with teaser images showing a circular camera module on the Ultra and a squarish module on the X9s Pro, which is reportedly expected to support 80W wired charging.

As per earlier reports from GSMArena, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel offering a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440 × 3120 pixels. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It could also house a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to feature a quad rear setup, reportedly comprising two 200MP sensors, one of which may be a periscope lens, alongside a 50MP ultra-wide shooter and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 10x optical zoom, which has now been confirmed. For selfies, it is expected to include a 50MP front camera, with imaging capabilities tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad.