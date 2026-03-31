OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 50MP 10x telephoto camera to launch on April 21

OPPO has announced the global launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra. The Chinese smartphone maker, in a post on X, announced that the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will be launched on April 21. As per earlier reports, it is possible that the OPPO Find X9s Pro may also launch alongside the Ultra variant. Earlier, OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will boast a 50MP 10x optical telephoto camera.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra may be launched in India as well. At present, the OPPO Find X9 series in India comprises the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which were launched last year.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra to get 50MP 10x optical telephoto zoom

According to Lau, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s 10x optical zoom is designed to deliver image clarity comparable to what the Find X9 Pro achieves with an external teleconverter. He noted that the Ultra model will use a 50MP sensor paired with a native 10x optical zoom lens—significantly higher than the 4x to 5x optical zoom typically seen on current flagship smartphones, where higher zoom levels often rely on digital processing.

The move to a native 10x setup is aimed at retaining more detail at longer distances, while the high-resolution sensor could further enable up to 20x shots with near-optical quality through cropping. In real-world scenarios, this approach is expected to improve long-range photography, particularly in situations like concerts, events, or wildlife shooting, where maintaining clarity at higher zoom levels is usually a challenge.

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OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect

Earlier reports by GSMArena suggest the Find X9 Ultra could feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440 × 3120 resolution. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and backed by a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, the device is likely to offer a quad rear camera setup, including two 200MP sensors—one of which could be a periscope lens—alongside a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. For selfies, it is expected to feature a 50MP front camera, with imaging capabilities developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.