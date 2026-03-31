OPPO Find X9 Ultra to OnePlus Nord 6: Check smartphones launching in April
April will see smartphone launches from Realme, Vivo, Redmi, OnePlus, and OPPO, including Realme 16 5G, Vivo V70 FE, Redmi Note 15 SE, Nord 6, and Find X9 Ultra across segments
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
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April is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone launches, with several brands confirming new devices across different segments. Companies like Realme, Vivo, OnePlus, and OPPO are all set to introduce new smartphones this month. The lineup includes devices such as the Realme 16 5G, Vivo V70 FE, Redmi Note 15 SE, OnePlus Nord 6, and ultra-flagship models such as the OPPO Find X9 Ultra.
Smartphones to launch in April
Realme 16 5G
- Launch date: April 2
Realme 16 5G is set to launch in India on April 2. The company has confirmed key details about its upcoming smartphone, revealing that it will feature a rear “selfie mirror” to make it easier for users to take selfies using the main camera. The device will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. In terms of cameras, the Realme 16 5G will include a 50MP rear sensor supported by AI-based imaging features aimed at enhancing photo quality. On the front, the phone will offer a 50MP selfie camera. The smartphone will sport a 6.57-inch display and carry an IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.
Realme 16 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.57-inch display
- Rear Camera: 50MP main camera
- Front Camera: 50MP selfie camera
- Battery: 7,000mAh (up to 2 days claimed)
- Charging: 60W fast charging
- Design: “Gleaming Wings” gradient finish
- Durability: IP69 dust and water resistance
- Software/AI Features: AI Edit Genie, AI Instant Clip
- Camera Modes: Vibe Master Mode with Lively, Festival, and Ceremony presets
Vivo V70 FE
- Launch date: April 2
Vivo has confirmed that it will launch the Vivo V70 FE in India on April 2. The company has revealed several key details ahead of the announcement. The phone will sport a 6.83-inch OLED display with HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits. In addition, the device will introduce Vivo’s “darkness glow” technology on the back panel, which softly glows in low light after exposure to UV or sunlight, giving it a distinct look in darker environments.
The smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery and be available in two colour options: Northern Lights Purple and Monsoon Blue. On the camera front, the Vivo V70 FE will include a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP front camera for selfies. It will also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
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Vivo V70 FE: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1900nits of peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo
- RAM: Up to 12GB RAM
- Storage: Up to 512GB storage
- Rear Camera: 200MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide
- Front Camera: 50MP selfie camera
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 90W fast charging
- Colours: Monsoon Blue (glow effect), Northern Lights Purple
- Protection: IP68/IP69 rating
Redmi Note 15 SE
- Launch date: April 2
Redmi has announced the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition (SE) in India on April 2. The smartphone is expected to carry the same specifications as the standard Note 15 but in new colours, featuring a faux-leather back with a gold-finished frame. The new colours include Crimson Red, Frosted White, and Carbon Black.
Redmi Note 15 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 108MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 5,520mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
- Protection: IP66, MIL-STD810
- Software: HyperOS 2 based on Android 15
OnePlus Nord 6
- Launch date: April 7
OnePlus has revealed that the upcoming Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. As per the company, it will arrive with support for 165 FPS gameplay on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The smartphone will come with a “Touch Reflex” chip and a six-axis console controller gyro. For Wi-Fi connectivity, the OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a G2 Wi-Fi chip. The smartphone will pack a 9,000mAh battery and will arrive in three colour options: Silver, Green, and Black.
OnePlus Turbo 6: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.78 inch, FHD+, refresh rate up to 165Hz, 1800 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
- OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16
- Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 9000mAh
- Charging: 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, 27W wired reverse charging
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated
Oppo Find X9 Ultra
- Launch date: April 21
OPPO has confirmed that it is set to launch its Find X9 Ultra smartphone on April 21 in regions beyond China. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a camera system co-developed with Hasselblad and will include a 50MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom.
The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is also expected to launch in India around the same date.
OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.82-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1440 × 3120 resolution
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
- RAM: Up to 16GB RAM
- Storage: 512GB
- Rear Camera: 200MP main + 50MP ultra wide + 50MP telephoto
- Battery: 7,050mAh
- Charging: 100W wired and 50W wireless
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 3:16 PM IST