OPPO is set to launch F33 series in India on April 15: What to expect

OPPO has announced that its F33 Series will launch in India on April 15. The lineup is expected to include a standard model along with a Pro variant. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key details, including camera and display specifications. OPPO said that the F33 Series smartphones will feature a 50MP primary rear camera with an OV50D40 sensor. Meanwhile, the Pro model will also feature a 50MP front-facing camera. OPPO F33 series: What to expect As per the company, the OPPO F33 Pro will come with a redesigned camera module, called the Starry Sea Lens Module. It features a large, rounded-rectangular camera island with two circular lenses placed vertically, along with a ring-style flash. OPPO said that the layout looks more organised and is noticeably different from previous F Series designs. It also features a mix of glossy and matte finishes, along with different colour options. The F33 Pro will launch in three colour options: Misty Forest, with pine tree silhouettes on the rear panel, Starry Blue and a Passion Red variant with a metallic finish.

READ: Google updates Gemini with mental health support features and safety tools As for the display, OPPO has confirmed that the F33 Pro will sport a 6.57-inch flat-style screen and will weigh 194g.

OPPO F33 Pro will feature a 50MP ultra-wide front camera with a 100-degree field of view. The device will also include an auto-switch feature that shifts to a wider view when more than two people are detected in the frame. OPPO said that it will add features like face distortion correction to ensure faces at the edges look natural. On the rear, the F33 Series will come with a 50MP primary camera using the OV50D40 sensor coupled with a 2MP depth sensor.

READ: Amazon to end Kindle Store support for old e-book readers: What's changing The series will also introduce several AI-based tools. One of them is AI Portrait Glow, which adjusts lighting automatically based on the environment. It selects from different lighting styles to improve portrait shots in low light or uneven lighting conditions. There will also be a Colourful Front Fill Light, which uses soft lighting tones instead of a standard flash to improve selfies, especially in darker settings.

OPPO F33 series will also come with features like Popout, which allows users to create layered images with a depth effect directly from the camera. Another feature is Dual-View Video, which records using both the front and rear cameras at the same time.