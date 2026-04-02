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PS Plus April catalogue: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Lords of the Fallen

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus April game catalogue, featuring titles like Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and Lords of the Fallen, which will be available to subscribers from April 7 to May 4

PlayStation Plus game catalogue for April (Image: Sony)

PlayStation Plus game catalogue for April (Image: Sony)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 4:30 PM IST

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Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for April, bringing titles like Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I, II and III Remastered, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream to all subscribers. According to Sony, these games will be available to claim for subscribers from April 7 through May 4, offering a mix of action RPG, classic remasters, and multiplayer co-op gameplay.

PlayStation Plus monthly games for April

Lords of the Fallen

As per Sony, Lords of the Fallen places players in the role of a Dark Crusader tasked with overthrowing a resurrected demon god named Adyr. The game unfolds in a vast, interconnected world said to be significantly larger than its predecessor, spanning both the realms of the living and the dead. Players will face large-scale boss battles and a demanding combat system, while choosing from nine character classes and a wide range of weapons to shape their own play style.
 

Tomb Raider I–III Remastered

Tomb Raider I, II, and III Remastered brings Lara Croft’s original adventures to modern platforms with upgraded visuals, while also allowing players to switch back to the classic polygon-style graphics, said Sony. This collection of three titles includes all expansions and secret levels for the first time, along with a new Challenge Mode. This mode introduces customised modifiers and achievements, which can unlock additional outfits that enhance Lara’s abilities.

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Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream centres around a new system called Galaxia, which disrupts timelines and brings characters from across the series together. Players take on the role of Kirito and team up with allies and former foes to restore order. The game features co-op multiplayer, allowing up to 20 players to form raid parties and take on high-difficulty bosses, with each character fulfilling a specific role in combat.
Sony also reminded users that March’s Monthly Games—including PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, Slime Rancher 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road—will be available to add to libraries until April 6.

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Topics : Sony Gaming PlayStation

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 4:30 PM IST

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