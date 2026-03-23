Samsung brings Apple AirDrop support to Quick Share on Galaxy S26: Details

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S26 series is getting support for Android Quick Share–Apple AirDrop interoperability, enabling users to share files with an iPhone wirelessly without relying on any third-party app. According to the company, AirDrop support will initially be available on the Galaxy S26 series, with expansion to additional devices to be announced at a later date. The feature will begin rolling out from March 23, starting in South Korea and expanding to more regions.

The rollout will expand later to regions including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The company also noted that availability and timing may vary by region.

AirDrop support on Galaxy S26 series: Details

With this interoperability, supported Android phones can send files to an iPhone, iPad or Mac in a way similar to how AirDrop works within Apple’s ecosystem. The transfer happens directly between devices and does not require an internet connection.

Google had previously explained how this system works. According to the company, “This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared.”

To use the feature, the Apple user needs to set the AirDrop setting to “Everyone for 10 minutes” on their iPhone, iPad or Mac. From an Android device, users can open Quick Share, select a nearby Apple device and send files. The receiving user must approve the transfer before it begins. The system uses a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to establish a direct connection between devices.

ALSO READ: Mozilla Firefox to get free built in VPN, AI tools and more: What's new According to a report from 9To5Google, AirDrop support on Samsung Galaxy devices is not turned on by default, unlike on supported Google Pixel phones. Instead, users need to enable a separate option in Quick Share settings called “Share with Apple devices.” On that page, Samsung notes that Galaxy users must ask iPhone users to switch AirDrop to “Everyone,” and the same setting is required on the Galaxy device when receiving files from Apple devices.

AirDrop support on Android: Availability

Google first introduced AirDrop support to Quick Share on Pixel devices, starting with the Pixel 10 series and later expanding to the Pixel 9 lineup. With this announcement, Samsung becomes the second Android smartphone brand to offer native AirDrop-style sharing officially.

Other companies have also confirmed that they are working to enable support for Quick Share with Apple AirDrop. UK-based Nothing has confirmed that it is working to enable Quick Share interoperability with Apple AirDrop on its devices. Chipmaker Qualcomm has also said that Android phones powered by its Snapdragon processors will soon support cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices.

In addition, China’s OPPO has announced that support for the feature will be rolling out to its flagship Find X9 series smartphones later this month.

How to share files from an Android phone to an iPhone/iPad/Mac

Before you begin, ensure Quick Share is updated via the Google Play Store or the latest system software.

On your iPhone, iPad or Mac, open Settings and go to AirDrop.

In the AirDrop settings, set visibility to Everyone for 10 Minutes.

On your Android phone, select the file or photo you want to send, then tap Share.

Choose Quick Share from the sharing menu.

Select the nearby Apple device from the list of visible devices.

On your Apple device, tap or click Accept when the AirDrop prompt appears.

How to share files from an iPhone/iPad/Mac to an Android phone