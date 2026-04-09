Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 sale starts April 10: Check price, offers
Samsung starts sale of Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G in India on April 10 with bank cashback, upgrade bonus and no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months. Check details here
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
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Samsung has announced the sale of its Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G smartphones in India starting April 10. Ahead of the sale, Samsung has announced that customers purchasing these new Galaxy A-series devices can avail bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000, a bonus on trade-in and no-interest equated monthly instalment plans of up to 24 months.
Samsung launched two new Galaxy A-series smartphones – Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 last month. Powered by the Exynos 1480 and Exynos 1680 processors, respectively, the smartphones come with AI-driven features through One UI 8.5, including tools like Voice Transcription, AI Select, Object Eraser and Circle to Search with multi-object recognition.
Both devices also integrate upgraded Bixby and Google Gemini for more natural interactions and cross-app task handling.
Samsung Galaxy A57, A37: Pricing
Samsung Galaxy A57
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 56,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 62,499
- Colour: Awesome Lilac, Awesome Icy Blue, Awesome Navy
Samsung Galaxy A37
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- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 41,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 47,499
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 52,999
- Colour: Awesome Gray Green, Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal
Notably, both smartphones were launched with a significant price increase, as their predecessors, the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, started at Rs 41,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy A57, A37: Offers
Up to Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus
Rs 3,000 cashback on payments made through bank cards or UPI
Up to 24-month no-interest EMI plans (Rs 3,000 upgrade bonus with EMI plans)
Samsung Galaxy A57: Details
The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. Powered by an Exynos 1680 chip, the smartphone is offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The software includes features such as Voice Transcription, AI Select, Object Eraser, Best Face and Circle to Search, along with support for Google Gemini and an updated Bixby.
The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera, along with a 12MP front camera. It also includes Nightography and updated image processing. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support and uses a larger vapour chamber for thermal management. The smartphone runs on One UI 8.5 and is set to receive up to six years of OS and security updates.
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G weighs 179 g and comes with an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water.
Samsung Galaxy A57: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+, FHD+, 120 Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster
- Processor: Exynos 1680
- RAM: 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro
- Front camera: 12MP
- OS: One UI 8.5
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Charging: 45W
- Weight: 179 g
- Durability: IP68 rated, Gorilla Glass Victus+
Samsung Galaxy A37: Details
The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1480 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Running on One UI 8.5, the software includes AI-led features such as Voice Transcription in the Voice Recorder app, AI Select, Object Eraser and Circle to Search with multi-object recognition, along with support for Google Gemini and an upgraded Bixby for handling tasks across apps.
For imaging, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera, along with a 12MP front camera. It also includes Nightography, improved image processing and AI-based scene optimisation. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery and weighs 196 g. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is set to receive up to six years of OS and security updates, along with Samsung Knox Vault and additional privacy features such as Auto Blocker, Private Sharing and Privacy Alerts.
Samsung Galaxy A37: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120 Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Exynos 1480
- RAM: 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro
- Front camera: 12MP
- OS: One UI 8.5
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Charging: 45W
- Weight: 196 g
- Durability: IP68 rated, Gorilla Glass Victus+
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 3:10 PM IST