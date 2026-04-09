Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 sale starts April 10: Check price, offers

Samsung has announced the sale of its Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G smartphones in India starting April 10. Ahead of the sale, Samsung has announced that customers purchasing these new Galaxy A-series devices can avail bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000, a bonus on trade-in and no-interest equated monthly instalment plans of up to 24 months.

Samsung launched two new Galaxy A-series smartphones – Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 last month. Powered by the Exynos 1480 and Exynos 1680 processors, respectively, the smartphones come with AI-driven features through One UI 8.5, including tools like Voice Transcription, AI Select, Object Eraser and Circle to Search with multi-object recognition.

Both devices also integrate upgraded Bixby and Google Gemini for more natural interactions and cross-app task handling.

Samsung Galaxy A57, A37: Pricing

Samsung Galaxy A57

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 56,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 62,499

Colour: Awesome Lilac, Awesome Icy Blue, Awesome Navy

Samsung Galaxy A37

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 41,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 47,499

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 52,999

Colour: Awesome Gray Green, Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal

Notably, both smartphones were launched with a significant price increase, as their predecessors, the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, started at Rs 41,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A57, A37: Offers

Up to Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus

Rs 3,000 cashback on payments made through bank cards or UPI

Up to 24-month no-interest EMI plans (Rs 3,000 upgrade bonus with EMI plans)

Samsung Galaxy A57: Details

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. Powered by an Exynos 1680 chip, the smartphone is offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The software includes features such as Voice Transcription, AI Select, Object Eraser, Best Face and Circle to Search, along with support for Google Gemini and an updated Bixby.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera, along with a 12MP front camera. It also includes Nightography and updated image processing. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support and uses a larger vapour chamber for thermal management. The smartphone runs on One UI 8.5 and is set to receive up to six years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G weighs 179 g and comes with an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water.

Samsung Galaxy A57: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+, FHD+, 120 Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster

Processor: Exynos 1680

RAM: 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro

Front camera: 12MP

OS: One UI 8.5

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 45W

Weight: 179 g

Durability: IP68 rated, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Samsung Galaxy A37: Details

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1480 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Running on One UI 8.5, the software includes AI-led features such as Voice Transcription in the Voice Recorder app, AI Select, Object Eraser and Circle to Search with multi-object recognition, along with support for Google Gemini and an upgraded Bixby for handling tasks across apps.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp iOS update adds native CarPlay app for messaging, calls: Report For imaging, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera, along with a 12MP front camera. It also includes Nightography, improved image processing and AI-based scene optimisation. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery and weighs 196 g. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is set to receive up to six years of OS and security updates, along with Samsung Knox Vault and additional privacy features such as Auto Blocker, Private Sharing and Privacy Alerts.

Samsung Galaxy A37: Specifications