India’s smartphone market is starting to show signs of stress, but the impact is not uniform across segments. The sharpest decline is coming from the entry-level category, and brands say the underlying reason is no longer just weak demand.

According to Sumit Singh, SVP and Product Head at Lava International , the structure of smartphone pricing has changed significantly over the past year, with memory emerging as the biggest pressure point.

“Earlier, memory used to account for around 15 to 20 per cent of the total cost. Now it has reached a point where memory cost and the rest of the bill of materials are almost equal — effectively 50-50,” Singh said in an interview with Business Standard.

This shift is now beginning to reflect in both pricing and availability, particularly at the lower end of the market.

Entry-level smartphones are becoming harder to sustain

The most visible impact of rising costs is in the sub-Rs 8,000 segment.

“There will be clear availability issues below Rs 8,000. Earlier, you could buy a smartphone at Rs 6,000–7,000, but that price band is disappearing,” Singh said. “Now, if you want to buy a smartphone, you will have to spend Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.”

This is not just a case of prices increasing. It reflects a deeper shift where brands are finding it difficult to build and sell ultra-affordable devices without eroding margins.

That change is already visible in industry data.

According to IDC, shipments in the entry-level segment (sub-$100) declined 59 per cent year-on-year in Q1 CY2026, with its share dropping from 18 per cent to just 8 per cent.

At the same time, the broader market is also under pressure. Total shipments stood at 31 million units in the quarter, down 4.1 per cent YoY, even as average selling prices rose 10.4 per cent to $302.

Counterpoint Research also reported a 3 per cent YoY decline in shipments, calling it the weakest quarter in six years.

“The market is facing a clear affordability squeeze, driven by sharp memory-led cost inflation and currency pressures that have forced OEMs to raise prices across key models,” said Prachir Singh, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Memory costs are rising, and the impact scales with storage

While the entry-level segment is the first to be hit, the effect is not limited to it.

“Memory pricing works per GB. In premium segments, variants are higher, so the price impact is also higher,” Singh explained. “For example, a 4GB variant will increase up to a certain level, but 8GB or higher variants will increase further because every GB carries the price increase.”

This creates a cascading effect across price segments. Lower-end devices struggle to stay affordable, while higher-end devices become more expensive or see adjustments in configurations.

The shift is also changing what buyers get for the same price

Instead of only increasing prices, brands are also adjusting specifications to manage rising costs.

“The challenge is in the higher segments. Earlier, users were getting very strong configurations — Dimensity 7000 series chipsets, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the $150–$200 range,” Singh said. “Now they will have to settle for 6000 series chipsets and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage in that price category.”

This effectively means that even when prices remain similar, the value proposition is changing.

The impact of cost pressures is also visible in how technologies like 5G are being distributed across segments.

“In the earlier scenario, below $100 was largely 4G models. Between $100 and $150, there was a mix of 4G and 5G, and above $150 it was mostly 5G,” Singh said. “Now, below $120 will largely be 4G. Between $120 and $150 will be a mix, and above $150 will remain predominantly 5G.”

This shift pushes 5G availability into higher price bands, making it less accessible to entry-level buyers.

The root cause: Memory supply is being redirected

The underlying issue is a global shortage of memory components such as DRAM and NAND.

According to Singh, this is being driven by structural changes in demand.

“After the introduction of AI, companies are setting up very large data centres. A significant portion of memory supply is being diverted towards AI companies,” he said. “At the same time, capacity expansion takes time — fabs take at least two years to come online. So this situation is likely to continue till the end of 2027.”

This explains why the issue is not expected to ease in the near term.

Analysts support this view.

In IDC’s Q1 CY2026 smartphone report, its senior research manager, Devices Research Asia/Pacific, Upasana Joshi, said that the memory shortage is expected to continue into 2027 with currency depreciation adding more pressure.

“In a value-conscious market like India, consumers have traditionally delayed purchases in anticipation of festive discounts and promotional offers. However, that pattern is unlikely to hold in the current cycle. With the global memory shortage expected to continue into 2027 and rupee depreciation adding further cost pressure, smartphone prices are set to rise further across segments. Consumers considering an upgrade may find better value in purchasing sooner, as pricing pressures are expected to intensify over the coming quarters,” said Joshi.

Consumers are being pushed up, but not necessarily upgrading

As entry-level devices become less viable, the market is gradually shifting toward higher price bands.

IDC data shows that the $100–200 segment grew 10 per cent YoY in Q1 2026, increasing its share to 45 per cent. Higher segments also saw strong growth, particularly in the mid-premium and premium categories.

However, this shift is not entirely driven by aspiration. Counterpoint notes that the market is facing an “affordability squeeze,” where rising prices and broader economic pressures are forcing consumers to stretch their budgets.

This is particularly challenging in the entry-level segment, where financing options are limited.

“EMI adoption in this segment is only around 9 per cent, compared to 30–35 per cent for the overall industry,” Singh said. “These users are often not salaried and don’t have access to easy financing. Even small price increases can push them out of the market.”

Can local manufacturing ease this pressure?

While brands are expanding local manufacturing, supply chain dependencies still limit cost control.

Singh explained that smartphones can be built at multiple levels in India, ranging from basic assembly to full-scale manufacturing using Surface Mount Technology (SMT). In the SMT process, components such as capacitors and resistors are assembled into printed circuit boards, followed by full device assembly and testing. However, key components are still imported.

“India is still behind the China ecosystem. Engineering Bill of Materials (EBOM) components are sourced from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other regions,” he said.

At the same time, localisation is gradually improving. Singh said that at Lava, several components such as housing parts, batteries and more are locally made, while the company has also moved charger manufacturing in-house.

Over time, this could improve cost efficiency, but it is unlikely to offset current memory-driven cost pressures in the short term.