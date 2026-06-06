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SpaceX lands major AI deal with Google after Anthropic win ahead of IPO

The pact brings another high-profile customer to SpaceX, after Anthropic, strengthening its AI narrative as it targets a $75 billion raise in its upcoming initial public offering

SpaceX

SpaceX's disclosed compute-capacity agreements with Anthropic and Google are worth more than $70 billion in aggregate (Photo:Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 7:18 AM IST

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SpaceX said on Friday it has entered into a multi-year cloud services agreement with Alphabet's Google, locking in computing capacity as it prepares for its highly anticipated U.S. stock market debut next week.
 
As part of the deal, Google will pay SpaceX $920 million monthly from October this year to June 2029, with capacity ramping up through September at a reduced fee, Elon Musk's space venture said in a regulatory filing.
 
The compute capacity provided includes about 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, memory and other related components.
 
The pact brings another high-profile customer to SpaceX, after Anthropic, strengthening its AI narrative as it targets a $75 billion raise in its upcoming initial public offering.
 
 
Anthropic said in May it had reached a deal to use the full computing power of SpaceX's Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, Tennessee, which houses more than 220,000 Nvidia processors and will give the Claude chatbot maker 300 megawatts of new capacity within a month.

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On an annual basis, SpaceX's compute access deals with Anthropic and Google are worth roughly $26 billion combined.
 
SpaceX's disclosed compute-capacity agreements with Anthropic and Google are worth more than $70 billion in aggregate, assuming neither contract is terminated before its scheduled end date.
 
If SpaceX does not provide access to the agreed number of GPUs by September 30, then, after a one-month grace period, "Google may immediately terminate the agreement or accept the number of GPUs provided, with a corresponding pro-rata reduction in the monthly fees," the company said.
 
After December 31, either party may terminate the agreement by providing 90 days' notice. Google will retain ownership of, and all intellectual property rights in, its content, AI models and associated data. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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Topics : Google Artificial intelligence SpaceX SpaceX rockets Alphabet Cloud services

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

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