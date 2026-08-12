Spotify to add 'AI Persona' badges on AI-generated artist profiles from Sep

Spotify said on Tuesday it would begin adding "AI Persona" ​badges to some profiles from mid-September to give listeners more transparency about whether the artist behind the music was a real person.

Listeners have expressed concerns about artist profiles ‌that appear human but instead ​represent AI-generated personas, ​the media streaming platform said.

Spotify will display the ​badge on banners and About sections in artist profiles, as well as in Search and on track rows across playlists.

Starting Tuesday, artists can ​disclose that their profile represents an AI Persona ‌through Spotify for Artists.

Spotify will also review ​profiles whose public identity appears to represent photorealistic AI-generated imagery.

Spotify said it will exclude AI Personas from ‌editorial and algorithmic recommendations ​by default unless users ‌follow those artists.

Artists whose profiles are flagged ‌by Spotify's review team will be notified and given ​an opportunity to self-disclose or appeal, it said.

Listeners will also be able to ​see whether an artist transparently shared that they were an AI Persona or ‌whether Spotify identified the profile through its own review.

Spotify added that the badge will be based on an artist's public identity and not how the music was made.