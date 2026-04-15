Tech Wrap April 15: OPPO F33 series, Xiaomi TV S Mini LED, BenQ 5K monitor

OPPO has introduced its F33 Series smartphones in India. The lineup includes a standard variant and a Pro model, both equipped with a 7000mAh battery, AMOLED display, 50MP main camera and AI-driven camera features on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset.

Xiaomi has unveiled its first Mini LED TV lineup in India with the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series. The new range includes features such as QD Mini-LED display technology, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision support and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. According to the company, these TVs are built to deliver better contrast, colour accuracy and a more immersive viewing experience, along with smart features powered by Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface.

Vivo launches T5 Pro 5G with 9020 mAh battery in India Vivo has launched the T5 Pro 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, the smartphone packs a 9,020mAh battery. The smartphone features a 50MP (Sony IMX882) primary camera paired with a 2MP bokeh camera, along with a 32MP front camera. BenQ has launched a new 5K monitor in India under its MA Series, aimed at Apple Mac users and creators who need high colour accuracy and resolution. Named the MA270S, the monitor comes with a 5K display, Thunderbolt connectivity and software features designed for seamless integration with macOS.

Google has rolled out Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app for users in India. As per the company, the feature is meant to improve Gemini’s responses by incorporating personal context from selected Google apps. It is designed to enhance the AI assistant by linking it with users’ personal Google apps. Once enabled, it can access data from services such as Gmail, Photos, YouTube and Search to provide more context-aware answers and help manage everyday tasks more efficiently.

GoPro has announced a new range of compact cinema cameras under the Mission 1 Series, marking its move into the high-end digital imaging space. The lineup includes three models — Mission 1 Pro, Mission 1, and Mission 1 Pro ILS — built around a new 50MP 1-inch sensor and GP3 processor. The cameras are set to be showcased at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) trade show, with pricing yet to be revealed.

Google has shared an early list of sessions for its upcoming I/O 2026 developer conference, giving a clearer idea of its priorities across Android, artificial intelligence and developer tools. The initial schedule points to a continued focus on AI-driven development, along with updates to Android, Chrome, Firebase and other core platforms.

The Google app is now available on Windows PCs. According to Google, the app brings Search and AI-powered features directly to the desktop, enabling users to quickly find information, access files and get answers without switching between multiple apps or tabs. With built-in AI Mode and deeper system integration, the app is designed to make tasks like searching, multitasking and file access more seamless.

Apple had reportedly warned that it could remove Elon Musk’s Grok app from the App Store after identifying violations of its guidelines, following a rise in sexualised deepfakes generated by the AI tool earlier this year. The development was reported by 9To5Google, citing NBC News, which also noted that Apple shared a related letter with US lawmakers.

Following the release of iOS 26.5 developer beta 2, Apple has rolled out the public beta for users enrolled in its testing programme. The update largely reflects features already seen in earlier iOS 26.5 beta versions, bringing similar changes across Maps, RCS messaging, subscriptions and accessory support, and offering an early preview of what could arrive in the final version.

YouTube livestreams will now hold back ads during peak engagement to “protect the vibe.” The company has introduced this change to improve the livestream viewing experience. According to its latest blog, the platform will reduce or delay ads during high engagement and provide users with a short ad-free viewing window. Alongside this, YouTube has added new features for creators and expanded monetisation tools as part of its ongoing updates to live streaming.

IT services firm Wipro will acquire select customer contracts of Alpha Net Consulting for up to $70.8 million, according to a regulatory filing. The acquisition will give Wipro access to key clients, their contracts and related workforce, strengthening its AI-led and consulting-driven application services while supporting future growth opportunities.

Amazon.com Inc.’s acquisition of Globalstar Inc. is expected to benefit one of its major rivals in hardware, Apple Inc. The $11.6 billion deal will provide Amazon with a satellite network to support internet services directly to devices. The company also plans to support Apple’s emergency messaging service using its low-Earth orbit satellite system, replacing Globalstar’s current role.

The iPhone 17e stands out as one of Apple’s most refined “essentials” iPhones so far. For users upgrading from older models like the iPhone 11 or 12, it offers a noticeable improvement. It delivers better speed, reliability and overall usability in everyday scenarios.