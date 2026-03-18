Tech Wrap March 18: OPPO Find N6, WhatsApp on Garmin watches, Fortnite

OPPO has unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N6, highlighting a new “Zero-Feel Crease” design aimed at making the inner display appear flatter during use. The new foldable smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and packs a 6,000mAh battery. For imaging, it boasts a Hasselblad Master Camera System, led by the 200MP main camera.

WhatsApp has rolled out its app for select Garmin smartwatches, enabling users to read, reply and react to messages directly from their wrist. The app, available through the Connect IQ Store, requires a paired Apple or Android smartphone with WhatsApp installed and adds basic messaging functions such as viewing chats, sending replies via a built-in keyboard and handling incoming call alerts.

After a six-year-long tussle with Google, Epic Games’ Fortnite is set to return to Android’s Play Store in India. Fortnite’s official X account recently posted that no matter where users are, the renowned battle royale game will be back for them on the Google Play Store from March 19. Notably, the game was listed back on the Google Play Store earlier last year in December in the US, but now it is set to reach India as well as other regions.

OPPO has launched the OPPO A6s 5G smartphone in India, the latest addition to its A-series. Starting at Rs 18,999, the OPPO A6s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and packs a 6,500mAh battery. The company claims that it can offer up to 882 hours of standby time and 22.4 hours of video playback.

OpenAI has introduced GPT-5.4 mini and GPT-5.4 nano, its latest smaller AI models which are said to have been designed to deliver faster responses and improved efficiency for high-volume workloads. The company said that the new models bring several capabilities of the larger GPT-5.4 model to more lightweight systems, with a focus on speed, cost and responsiveness.

Google has reportedly started rolling out Gemini screen automation, also known as Gemini task automation, to the Pixel 10 series as part of the March 2026 Feature Drop. The feature was first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup last month and is now expanding to Google’s own devices, according to 9To5Google.

Instagram has introduced a new feature that brings AI-powered voice effects to direct messages. According to the company, the update allows users to modify their voice notes with different styles before sending them. Instead of sending plain voice recordings, users can now add creative effects while still keeping the original tone, rhythm and emotion of their voice.

WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out an interface change for iPhone users, introducing a new “You” tab in place of the Settings section. According to WABetaInfo, the update shifts focus towards profile access and account identity, while also adding a profile icon in the bottom bar for easier recognition. The rollout is gradual, so not all users may see it yet. Alongside this, WhatsApp is also testing the profile page by adding a default cover photo at the top of the screen in the ‘You’ tab. The cover photo provides a large header that personalises the profile.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra will reportedly sport two 200MP cameras on the back and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing GSMArena, possible specifications and design of the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra have surfaced on the web, revealing key details.

Apple has released its first public Background Security Improvement update for iPhone, iPad and MacBook. According to Apple, the update is designed to deliver smaller security fixes in the background without requiring a full software update, focusing on improving system safety. The rollout includes four versions: iOS 26.3.1, iPadOS 26.3.1, macOS 26.3.1 and macOS 26.3.2. According to a report from 9To5Mac, Apple has rolled out two separate macOS updates, likely because its newer MacBook Neo operates on a slightly different macOS version than other Macs.

Starfield is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 on April 7, marking its debut on Sony’s console nearly three years after its initial release on Xbox and PC. Developer Bethesda has also confirmed that the launch will coincide with two major updates — one paid and one free — which it describes as the biggest update to the game since launch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday dismissed speculation around him stepping down from the top post, saying that he "can't imagine his life without Apple". "No, I didn’t say that. I haven’t said that. I love what I do deeply. 28 years ago, I walked into Apple, and I've loved every day of it since," Cook said on the TV show Good Morning America. "We've had ups and downs, but the people I work with are so amazing. They bring out the best in me. And hopefully, I can bring out the best in them. And Michael, I can't imagine life without Apple," he added.

Apple Inc.’s top hardware engineering executive overseeing home devices is leaving for smart ring maker Oura Health Oy, marking a setback for a unit already contending with product delays. Brian Lynch, who has been Apple’s senior director in charge of home devices since 2022, has joined the ring company as senior vice president of hardware engineering, Oura Chief Executive Officer Tom Hale told Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

Nvidia is restarting manufacturing of its H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips for sale in China after receiving multiple approvals from the US government and fresh orders from Chinese customers over the past two weeks, the Financial Times reported.