Trump's AI safety pact revives Biden-era model, but is it enough in 2026?

By David E Sanger

If there was something familiar about the voluntary safety guidelines that President Trump signed on Tuesday with the nation’s frontier artificial intelligence companies, this may be the reason: It closely echoed a previous agreement that President Joseph R Biden Jr struck with many of the same firms three years ago. But the question now is whether the kind of voluntary framework that seemed plausible in 2023 is sufficient in 2026. Back then, the central concept was the same: Since federal regulations could not keep up with the blistering pace of new AI models, the companies agreed to set up systems to monitor themselves, establishing layers of protection aimed at ensuring the technology would not be turned to nefarious purposes. A commonly discussed scenario, for example, is that as AI enables biological breakthroughs, alarm bells should go off at the first whiff of evidence that the model is being hijacked to produce biological weapons.

Biden’s order created a small unit inside the Commerce Department, called the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute, to create standards for new AI models and to test the models before they are released. The institute has been renamed and has been a bit player in the current AI debates; Britain, for example, has a far larger and more powerful institution playing that role. “Given how fast AI capabilities have advanced, it’s even clearer now the federal government will need to act once again,” added Buchanan, who has consulted for Anthropic and other firms and is about to publish a book on the efforts to rein in AI

It is hard to find another industry with so much potential to do harm as well as good that the government believes can regulate itself. After all, pharmaceutical companies are not permitted to approve their own drugs — that is why there is a Food and Drug Administration. Boeing cannot certify its own planes as flight-ready. And when OpenAI and Anthropic want to build new data centers — suddenly one of the most contentious issues of the midterm elections — they need to get more government approvals than they do for the new AI models that the centers’ computing power will be helping create.

In one respect, the Trump accord goes beyond the Biden one: The companies committed to embedding outside experts in their development process, with the power to blow the whistle if they see something going awry.

As Anthropic heads toward an initial public offering that many on Wall Street expect to value the company in excess of $2 trillion — approaching the G.D.P. of Canada — the Trump administration is doubling down on the argument that regulation is simply an invitation for China to exceed the United States. Advocates for shaping this surging technology with a light government hand celebrated the White House accord on Tuesday. The idea is based on the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors who visit nuclear sites, though those inspectors are chosen from countries around the world. It is a concept that has been around for a while, and was included in the essay Dario Amodei, one of the founders of Anthropic, wrote in recent weeks as he argued for slowing the pace of development until the industry had rogue AI agents under control.As Anthropic heads toward an initial public offering that many on Wall Street expect to value the company in excess of $2 trillion — approaching the G.D.P. of Canada — the Trump administration is doubling down on the argument that regulation is simply an invitation for China to exceed the United States.

David Sacks, who was Trump’s AI czar until he left the White House early this year, ranked among the most enthusiastic.

“Only President Trump could convene all the leaders of the top companies developing chips, data centers and frontier models for Super Intelligence,” Sacks wrote later on social media, adopting Trump’s term for the technology, an attempt to rebrand it to sound more powerful, yet more under human control.

Sacks, who was sitting close to the center of the table for the luncheon that the president hosted for the AI leaders, said the agreement came down to one concept: that the frontier firms are “accepting responsibility for the safe development of their products and imposing new internal controls and external audits. This is far better than waiting years for some international agreement that would probably never happen.”

“For anything regarding safety and alignment, there’s a trade-off,” Saachi Jain, the head of safety systems at OpenAI, said when the decision was announced. OpenAI decided to take the cautious route. Presumably, every one of its competitors is struggling with the same issue. On his second point — about how long it would take to secure international agreements — Sacks is undoubtedly right. When President Xi Jinping of China was in Washington last week for a state visit, the only concrete agreement on AI that emerged was a plan to convene experts from both countries — the two that dominate the field — to begin a conversation on mutual safety steps. It is not yet clear that the firms are truly accepting responsibility for AI agents that go rogue, hacking into systems or sending misleading messages. But OpenAI did terminate work in recent days on a new model — called GPT-6.1 Astra — when it showed high levels of what the company labels as deception, covering up its actions.

That decision also had its roots in the Biden White House, which took about 18 months to get Beijing to agree on what seems like a pretty obvious baby step: a single sentence declaring that any decision to employ nuclear weapons should be made by humans, not by artificial intelligence.

Trump clearly does not want to talk about autonomous weapons, or dwell on the recent cases of AI gone wrong. Last week he was still calling revelations of miscreant AI agents a “HOAX” being exploited by his political opponents. Xi built on that statement at the White House last week. Speaking in the Grand Foyer, he said that it was critical to “develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control.” Trump has often repeated the first part, but he leaves out “under human control,” which worries those who fear the Pentagon is quickly moving toward fully autonomous weapons with weakened human oversight.

On Tuesday, he dwelled at length on his effort to mandate use of the term “Super Intelligence,” as if changing the term will ameliorate the problem.

“This is going to be all for the good, and we’re going to have it be nice and safe,” Trump said.

While the accord was voluntary, he insisted, “it’s morally binding.”

The executives who came to the lunch yesterday, many of whom are already taking the steps outlined in the voluntary accord, say they agree they have a moral responsibility to get this right. But as they have learned to their shock in recent months, the technology is not entirely under their control. Whether the accord is morally binding on the rogue AI agents is yet to be determined.